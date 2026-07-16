Igby Rigney Steals the Spotlight in Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ 

Ryan Murphy may be serving us an ’80s murder mystery, but let’s not pretend we aren’t all looking at Igby Rigney. The first look at The Shards has officially arrived, and one thing is already clear: Rigney is about to become the internet’s newest gay obsession.

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The brooding stares. The perfectly tousled hair. The prep-school blazers. The shirtless moments. The quiet longing. The emotional turmoil. It’s giving “beautiful boy with secrets,” and frankly, we’re buying everything he’s selling.

Meet Your New Gay Crush in The Shards

Rigney stars as Bret, a closeted 17-year-old attending an elite Los Angeles prep school in 1981. His carefully curated life begins to unravel when mysterious new student Robert Mallory (Homer Gere) transfers into school, forcing Bret to confront feelings he’s spent years trying to bury.

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Igby Rigney in ‘The Shards’ pic.twitter.com/xQa4h5ZTi3 — Fan | Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) July 14, 2026

Oh—and there’s also a serial killer terrorizing teenagers across Los Angeles. Just a minor complication.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ bestselling novel, The Shards blends queer coming-of-age drama with psychological thriller, wrapping desire, obsession, privilege, drugs, sex, and murder into one stylish Ryan Murphy package.

Igby Understood the Assignment

While The Shards boasts an impressive ensemble, it’s impossible not to have your eyes glued to Igby Rigney.

Whether he’s exchanging loaded glances across a classroom, looking devastatingly good in a school uniform, or navigating Bret’s messy cocktail of fear, desire, and repression, Rigney gives the kind of performance that makes you instantly understand why everyone is already talking about him. And yes… Let’s just say FX knew exactly what they were doing. Everyone Loves a Good Coming-of-Age Story… Right?

One exchange about the series perfectly captures its wicked sense of humor:

“Does it have sex in it?” Terry (Wes Bentley) asks. “Yes,” Bret replies. “Pink cocaine… male hookers?” “That too.” “Everyone loves a good coming-of-age story.”

The Rest of the Cast Isn’t Hard on the Eyes Either

As if Igby wasn’t enough, The Shards also features Homer Gere as the enigmatic Robert Mallory—who just so happens to become the object of Bret’s desire and suspicion.

Then there’s Graham Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jordan Roth, rounding out a cast that’s almost unfairly attractive.

To top it all off, queer hitmakers Troye Sivan and Leland are providing the music, making this one of the gayest creative lineups of the summer—in the best possible way.

Mark Your Calendars

Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, The Shards premieres with a two-episode event on August 5 on FX and Hulu, with Disney+ streaming internationally.

Between the mystery, the tension, the longing, and Igby Rigney serving face in practically every frame, one thing’s for sure: August can’t come soon enough.

Source: Deadline and Variety