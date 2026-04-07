Anti-LGBTQ and Christian Author Charged With Child Sex Offenses

A former university professor known for publishing anti-LGBTQ works is now facing multiple serious criminal charges in Ohio.

John Kent Tarwater, 55, has been charged with two counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to reporting by Dayton 24/7 Now. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place over a period spanning August 2019 through July 2025.

🚨🚨BREAKING: “S*xual Ethics” professor John Kent Tarwater charged with R*ping his own daughter when she was 10–12 years old. The Cedarville University finance professor who literally taught and wrote about Christian s*xual ethics now faces two counts of R*pe + multiple s*xual… pic.twitter.com/GYM1BpRmBK — i Report Racism & Child Crimes (@SeeRacists) April 5, 2026

Court records cited in coverage by the Daily Mail indicate that at least one alleged victim was under the age of 13 when the abuse began. Prosecutors allege that force or threats of force were used in some of the incidents.

Tarwater has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail has been set at $1 million, and he remains in custody, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s website. He was booked on March 31, 2026, with pre-trial hearing scheduled for April 28, and with a jury trial expected to begin in June.

University Response and Employment History

Tarwater previously worked at Cedarville University as a faculty member in business administration and finance.

According to university communications reported by multiple outlets, the institution was first informed of the allegations in July 2025, after which Tarwater was placed on administrative leave and restricted from campus. He was later dismissed from his position in October 2025.

In an email to the campus community, a university official stated that, based on their understanding, the charges did not involve individuals Tarwater met through his role as a professor, while also emphasizing a commitment to transparency and campus safety “of everyone on campus.”

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Published Work and Public Views

Tarwater had written and co-authored several works focused on Christian sexual ethics, including:

Marriage as Covenant: Considering God’s Design at Creation and the Contemporary Moral Consequences (2005)

Business Ethics in the Marketplace: Exploring Transgenderism (2021)

In the 2021 article, Tarwater wrote that increasing visibility and acceptance of transgender identities could have “devastating effects” on both religious institutions and broader society.

His body of work positioned him within a group of writers who have publicly opposed LGBTQ inclusion, particularly in discussions around gender identity.

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Understanding the Broader Context

It’s important to approach this case with clarity and care: the charges against Tarwater are criminal allegations that must be addressed through the legal system, and he is entitled to due process. At the same time, the situation has sparked discussion online—not because of any connection between LGBTQ identities and wrongdoing (there is none), but because of the contrast between Tarwater’s published views and the nature of the allegations against him.

For many readers, especially from the LGBTQ community, that contrast highlights a recurring issue: individuals who publicly argue against LGBTQ identities or rights while promoting pro-religious rhetoric sometimes become central figures in unrelated but serious misconduct cases. While these situations are not inherently linked, they can raise questions about credibility, accountability, and the impact of public rhetoric.

What Happens Next

As the case moves forward, the allegations—if proven—carry significant legal consequences. For now, the matter remains unresolved, with the court system tasked with determining the outcome based on evidence presented at trial.