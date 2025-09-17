Antoni Porowski and Zacharias Niedzwiecki is Taking Over the Globe

Hold on to your passports, folks—Antoni Porowski has found love, and he and his new partner, Zacharias Niedzwiecki, are taking us all along for the ride. Antoni, the Queer Eye food and wine expert we know and love, is now paired with Zacharias, a personal trainer and yoga instructor, and the couple is making it clear that their romance isn’t just confined to cozy nights in. Nope, these two are globetrotting like the true power couple they are.

From Michigan to Montauk: The Early Days

It didn’t take long for Antoni and Zacharias to go public with their relationship, and once they did, the world couldn’t stop watching. Their romance kicked off in Traverse City, Michigan, where Zacharias shared an adorable photo dump of their trip. Between snaps of stunning lakeside views, there were a few swoon-worthy shirtless pics of Zacharias—because why not give the people what they want?

But the couple wasn’t done showing off just yet. Next, they headed to Montauk for an idyllic end-of-summer getaway. The pair spent their days grilling, lounging by the pool, and soaking up the beach vibes, all while looking like a textbook example of newly-in-love bliss. Their effortless chemistry was the perfect visual for anyone dreaming of a romantic retreat.

London Adventures

After living the high life in Montauk, Antoni and Zacharias crossed the Atlantic to the streets of London, adding a little British flair to their travelogue. Although they kept most of their trip under wraps (we can’t all be that open about our relationship), fans were treated to glimpses of their London escapades—think stylish strolls through city streets and chic outings. The couple effortlessly made London look as romantic as the pages of a travel magazine.

While Antoni and Zacharias may be keeping some of the details to themselves, one thing is crystal clear: they’re head-over-heels for each other, and their journey is only just beginning. Every new post, whether it’s a quiet moment in Montauk or a fun day out in London, just adds another chapter to their blossoming love story.

What’s Next for the Traveling Duo?

If their relationship continues the way it’s been going, it seems safe to say that travel will remain a big part of Antoni and Zacharias’s love story. From Michigan’s laid-back charm to London’s bustling streets, these two are writing their own modern fairy tale—one airport terminal at a time.

And let’s be real: who wouldn’t want to follow along? Their stunning photos and easygoing chemistry make their adventures feel like a dream, and fans are eating it up. Whether they’re lounging poolside in Montauk or wandering through the markets of London, they’re showing us that love isn’t just about where you are—it’s about who you’re with.

So what’s next for Antoni and Zacharias? We’re guessing more travel, more romance, and definitely more heartwarming updates. And honestly, we’re here for all of it. These two are giving us serious wanderlust—and a reminder that love can be just as exciting as the next adventure.

Buckle up, folks. Antoni and Zacharias’s love story is just getting started. Let’s see where they go next!