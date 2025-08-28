Confirmed: Antoni Porowski’s New Boyfriend Is a Shirtless Yoga Dream



Antoni Porowski is in love again, and the internet is already emotionally invested. Yes, the Queer Eye food-and-feelings whisperer has found his latest recipe for romance—and this time it includes sunsets, shirtless hikes, and a very well-defined yoga instructor named Zacharias Niedzwiecki.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Porowski, 41, has been dating Niedzwiecki, 33, since early this year. While the pair only recently went Instagram official, the queer detectives among us (read: all of us scrolling with wine at midnight) have been tracking their Mediterranean yachting photos and coordinated linen looks with surgical precision.

This marks Porowski’s first public relationship since ending his engagement with Kevin Harrington in late 2023.

Porowski has always held a slightly more private stance on his romantic life, but his past relationships still resonate deeply with queer audiences—especially those who know how layered the coming-out journey can be. He previously dated Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff and graphic designer Joey Krietemeyer, whom he credits with helping him come out to his father.

“He made a comment driving me to the airport that I certainly lead a very discreet life. I’m on the plane on the tarmac like, ‘Well, if the plane crashes, I’m going to die and he’s never going to know,’” Porowski told GQ in 2018. “I decided to send him an email. … ‘You brought this up. I think it’s time I tell you: I love. I am loved. His name is Joey, and we live together.’ That was it.”

He added, “That’s how simple it was for me. My sexuality’s something that’s intimate. It’s not anything that I’m ashamed of. I don’t know many people who have a path similar to mine, so I’ve always been a little more reticent to be as open about it. I’m also not somebody who talks about sexuality that much. I’m a little old school in that sense.”

There’s something deeply relatable about that—especially for queer folks who didn’t come out in a blaze of rainbow confetti, but rather through quiet conversations, hesitant confessions, or yes, thoughtful emails before takeoff.

Now, Porowski’s newest chapter seems joyful, authentic, and sun-drenched—exactly the kind of queer love story that doesn’t just look good on Instagram but feels rooted in something real.

So here’s to Antoni and Zacharias: may your abs stay defined, your vacations endless, and your linen shirts always match.

And for the rest of us? We’ll be over here, refreshing your feeds, living vicariously and emotionally texting our group chats.

