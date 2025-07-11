Grab the tissues, but maybe not the waterproof mascara just yet—we’re not ugly crying… we’re glamorously tearing up. Queer Eye, Netflix’s beloved reality reboot that brought us 10 seasons of emotional transformations, kitchen upgrades, and the best skincare tips this side of Sephora, is officially preparing for its final season. It’s the end of an era, but don’t worry—this farewell still comes with glitter, group hugs, and plenty of French tucks.

Photo Credit: @netflix

Advertisement

Premiering way back in February 2018, Queer Eye was more than just a makeover show. It was comfort television, emotional support TV, and the kind of content that made you believe in people again. Whether you were learning how to make guacamole with Antoni, questioning your entire wardrobe with Tan, or bawling through a heartfelt Karamo convo—you weren’t just watching reality TV, you were experiencing a cultural reset.

RELATED: Viva Las Vegas! Sin City Welcomes The Fab Five + a Brand New Member

Advertisement

Now, fast forward to July 2025, and the Fab Five are gearing up for one final glow-up in Washington, D.C., and it’s safe to say… we’re not emotionally prepared.

small changes can make a big difference #QueerEye pic.twitter.com/wg9ttvEafZ — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) December 14, 2024

Advertisement

The journey to this moment wasn’t without its own off-screen drama. In season 9, interior designer Jeremiah Brent joined the cast, replacing original design guru Bobby Berk. Why? Well, when the Netflix contract expired after season 8, Berk thought the show was ending and—like anyone with a Google Calendar and goals—booked other gigs. But after the writers’ and actors’ strikes led to a content drought, Netflix pulled a plot twist and renewed the show. Brent stepped in, Berk stepped out, and the Fab Five evolved.

RELATED: Hottie Jeremiah Brent Is Confirmed to Replace Bobby Berk in ‘Queer Eye’

Now with Jeremiah, Tan, Karamo, Antoni, and Jonathan back together (but, let’s be honest, missing a bit of that Bobby sass), the show is going out with a bang—one final season full of transformations, tears, and heartfelt advice from five incredibly well-moisturized mentors.

Advertisement

Of course, Bobby couldn’t help but keep things spicy. Just hours after Netflix dropped the final season announcement on social media– “10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round,” Berk posted a cryptic Instagram reel with the caption:

“Me because there’s some really exciting news I get to share with you guys and I can’t tell you yet…”

Advertisement

When a fan asked if he might be guest starring on Queer Eye season 10, Bobby replied with a very pointed “🙅🏼‍♂️” emoji. Could it be about his new HGTV show with John Cena called Junk or Jackpot? Who knows—but Bobby stays booked and mysterious.

Photo Credit: @empirestatebldg

Meanwhile, the rest of the Fab Five are already in their feels. Tan France wrote,

Advertisement

“It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible.

As we begin our farewell season here in D.C I simply want to say thank you!”

Jonathan Van Ness chimed in with, “What a wild ride ❤️ excited to bring it back one more time.” Antoni, ever the quiet storm of avocado-fueled energy, kept it simple and sweet: “Let’s make our last one count.” Yes, chef.

Advertisement

Fans, of course, are spiraling—respectfully:

“FINAL????”

“What do you mean final? I love this show! It can’t end.”

“Nooooo, not the end of an era 😭😭”

“Such an AMAZING show! It’ll be a bittersweet moment once the final season is in the books, but what an impact this has had to millions of people around the globe ❤️”

Queer Eye is therapy when you’re feeling low. The wholesome hug TV. Plus the chef guy who mostly pretends he doesn’t know he’s smokin’ and then occasionally hits us with it… pic.twitter.com/knL7FNY0I4 — Chella Ramanan 🇬🇩🍒🍫☕️ (@ChellaRamanan) June 7, 2019

From its Emmy wins (six consecutive, mind you) to its real-world impact (so many people learned to exfoliate!), Queer Eye has left a fabulous legacy. And as they lace up one last pair of makeover boots and strut into the nation’s capital, one thing is clear: they came, they styled, they conquered—and they left us better than they found us.

Now excuse us while we emotionally pack away our tissue boxes and say it together one more time: Yaaaas, Queer Eye. Yaaaas.