Antoni Porowski’s Mediterranean Escape with Zacharias Niedzwiecki

Fresh off wrapping the final season of Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski decided to trade in the hustle of production for a much-needed break on the stunning beaches of Ibiza and Formentera, two gems of Spain’s Balearic Islands. With his castmates behind him (no hard feelings, right?), Antoni set off for the Mediterranean to soak up some sun—and add a little extra sparkle to his summer.

Ibiza is known for its pulsating nightlife, but Formentera? It’s more of the laid-back, bohemian luxury kind of place where you can unwind in style—and Antoni, naturally, chose this perfect backdrop for a little vacation with someone special: New York City-based fitness trainer, Zacharias Niedzwiecki.

The duo has been turning heads all over Instagram, especially when their beachside photos reveal they’ve coordinated their outfits down to the matching black trunks, chain necklaces, and, yes, their equally enviable six-packs. It’s like they looked at each other and said, “Let’s match our abs with our outfits.”



The cutest moment, though, came courtesy of Zacharias. On his Instagram, he posted a cozy shot of the pair on a yacht, where Antoni played the role of the “big spoon” as the two shared some cuddle time while the sun set over the sparkling Mediterranean waters. Zacharias, nestled into Antoni’s chest, has never looked more content. This is the kind of cruise we’re all willing to board.

Of course, we could be witnessing nothing more than two close friends sharing a tender moment. As Queer Eye fans, we absolutely love seeing men being vulnerable with each other, especially when it’s set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most idyllic locations. Antoni and Zacharias seem to have a bit of a tradition of affection while traveling—on a recent trip to Aspen. The caption read: “Aspen checklist: mountain time, bear hugs, hiking, cold plunges, repeat.” Antoni’s response? A string of heart-on-fire and face-massage emojis. Can’t get more intimate than that!

While Antoni has been open about his sexuality as a gay man, Zacharias has not publicly commented on his, leaving some mystery surrounding their connection. Antoni has also kept his personal life private since his split from ex-fiancé Kevin Harrington nearly two years ago, so we’re left to simply enjoy their affectionate moments and hope that whatever their relationship might be, it’s bringing them happiness.

What we do know is that these two look pretty great together, whether they’re sipping rosé in Formentera or cuddling in Aspen. Whether they’re officially an item or not, we’re happy to see Antoni finding some much-needed joy after what’s been a busy few years.

And if the summer of bear hugs continues? Well, we’re just here for the ride.