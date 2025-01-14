Antoni Porowski is Smoking Hot in His Tight Tiny Shorts

Queer Eye‘s resident food and wine expert Antoni Porowski knows a thing or two about which snacks to bring to the table–AKA himself.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @antoni

RELATED: Hottie Antoni Porowski Looks V SEXY in Latest Post and the Gays Are Thirsting!

The ripped host shared an Instagram story of himself shirtless and relaxing on vacation while his legs were spread wide open and his arms just hanging behind him further highlighting his washboard abs. His blue shorts are extremely tight (thankfully) showing off the results of quads-day at the gym.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @antoni

RELATED: I think I need to go shopping for new shorts…

In another Instagram story, Antoni shares another shirtless photo of himself relaxing and being thankful for being able to skip the gym (we get you, Antoni) during an active rest day with the dark lighting doing nothing to hide his ripped abs and huge biceps.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @antoni

RELATED: Hottie Antoni Porowski Gets a ‘Baywatch’ Moment in THIRSTY AF Beach Clip

Advertisement

Antoni took to Instagram to share snapshots from his getaway, featuring him and his equally fit, shirtless friends. Whether hitting the gym, lounging on vacation, or taking a casual street stroll, Antoni proves that short shorts are definitely his thing. One standout shot showed him rocking an unbuttoned shirt, his sun-kissed skin emphasizing his defined chest and abs. Look a little lower, and you might spot a cheeky detail—a happy trail that invites you to imagine where it leads…

Photo Credit: @antoni

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @antoni

RELATED: Hottie Antoni Porowski Is Newly Single and Ripped AF in Latest Thirst Post

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @antoni

Queer Eye Season 9 recently premiered on Netflix where the Fab Five headed to the dazzling city of Las Vegas in the upcoming season of Queer Eye, bringing their signature life-changing makeovers to Sin City’s diverse set of Heroes. Antoni will also be touring with the rest of the Fab Five crew including Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness on the Fab Five Live tour.

2/19: Philadelphia, PA — Miller Theater

2/20: New York, NY — Beacon Theatre

2/23: Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

2/24: Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall

3/12: Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @antoni

RELATED: ‘Queer Eye’ Hottie Antoni Porowski Is Looking Sexy AF in Nothing but His Speedo

You can get your tickets to see Antoni (sans shorts) with the rest of the Fab Five crew by securing your tickets HERE.