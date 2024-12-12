Jeremiah Brent just joined Queer Eye’s fabulous Fab Five after Bobby Berk’s exit in Season 8. The interior designer is well aware of the group’s loyal fan base and he isn’t afraid to earn his keep on the show. Queer Eye just premiered (December 11) on Netflix with Brent joining returning Fab Five members Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness.

The latest season was filmed in the glamorous Las Vegas strip where the Fab Five are on a mission to help their heroes, like “a former showgirl trying to get her confidence back” and “a dedicated librarian ready for a fresh start,” by inspiring them to make real, everyday changes in their lives, according to Netflix.

Brent isn’t shying away from the big elephant in the room. He spoke with Entertainment Weekly to talk about his addition to an already solid group of people who have worked with each other for many years.

“With the show, there’s a lot of loyalty that comes with that. I’m somebody that’s really good at earning respect, and that’s how I’ve navigated the entire thing. People don’t know me. People are used to their friend group the way it was, but I’m happy to earn people’s respect and I’m happy for them to get to know me and for me to get to know them.”

Queer Eye is known for going through emotional rollercoasters with stories shared by the heroes and by the cast themselves. The show has been an integral part of the queer community and Brent shares that he has always been a huge fan of the show, telling EW:

“I love what Queer Eye has always represented, which was really just about connection and the idea of exposing different people, different walks of life [to] five friendships rooted in love.”

He revealed that he was actually in talks to join the reboot during its early stages, but the timing just wasn’t right. He and his husband, Nate Berkus, had just welcomed their first child, Poppy, and had wanted to focus on her first. Now, years later, Brent has finally joined the show he’s been a fan of for so long, thanks to an unexpected approach from production scouts. He admitted he had some doubts about stepping in, knowing how close the Fab Five already are, but he gave it a lot of thought before deciding to be part of the team.

Thankfully, he was already close to two of the Fab Five members, and after meeting the rest of the cast, thankfully everything fell into place.

“Something really special happened, and it was like I had known them all for 20 years. One of the first things I felt when I started working with everybody is that I really kind of came home.”

Jeremiah admits that he hasn’t spoken with or has ever met Bobby Berk, but shares that there is no drama behind it.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for what he did in the show. If anything, it’s always just been about coming in and supporting this cast and being a good friend to them, and in some ways, reminding them of what they really do.”

The 40-year-old interior designer is really proud of what the show has been doing for the heroes, changing their perspective on life and making an impact on these individuals. At the end of the day, Brent is just happy to be able to contribute his talents and skills to help out the heroes find themselves.

And so, a new meme was born…

You can stream the Fab Five on Queer Eye on Netflix.

Source: Entertainment Weekly