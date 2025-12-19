Are Pits Your Thing? From Hairy to Shaved—Stars Bringing Sexy Back

Pits—are they your thing? We all know that certain things can get our attention—the kind of things you’d never think would make your heart race. But when it comes to body hair, especially armpits, it seems that the tables are turning. The armpit, once a place to just sweat, is now a full-on point of attraction, and honestly? We’re not mad about it.

Are pits your thing? Hairy, trimmed, or shaved? Because it seems that these stars—Zane Phillips, Morgan Spector, and Shawn Mendes—are giving us the full spectrum of armpit allure, and we’re loving the variety. Whether you’re into the raw, rugged look or the sleek and polished vibe, one thing’s for sure: these men are turning pits into an art form.

Zane Phillips: The Armpit Icon

Let’s start with Zane Phillips, whose latest photoshoot for TAX magazine sent pulses racing and made us think, maybe we’ve been looking at the wrong body part all along. Zane’s full, hairy pits are the star of the show. With those biceps (and shoulders) on full display in his New Bottega tank, we’re not just here for the muscle—his effortlessly natural, unapologetic pits have us deeply questioning our preferences. Hairy, trimmed, or shaved? Zane says, “I’ll let nature take the lead,” and honestly? It works.

Morgan Spector: The Art of Masculinity

Next up, Morgan Spector, a man whose pits don’t just attract attention—they make a statement. During his GQ shoot with Carrie Coon, Morgan lets us bask in his wonderfully untrimmed, wildly masculine pits. It’s a raw, confident look that doesn’t try to fit into any box. It’s just him. Whether or not you’ve been a fan of armpits before, these ones make it hard to resist. Hairy? Sure. Sexy? Absolutely.

Shawn Mendes: The Glee in Every Pit

And then there’s Shawn Mendes. This one’s for the fans who love a little bit of sunshine with their armpit appreciation. Recently, Shawn posted a picture that was practically screaming “Look at me, but also, look at my pits!” Shirtless, smiling, and showing off a little bit of natural hair under those arms, he gave us the perfect glimpse into a relaxed, unpolished version of himself. Sometimes it’s the casual moments—like this selfie with fans—that give us the most to appreciate. Hairy, shaved, or somewhere in between, Shawn’s pits are chef’s kiss perfect.

Why Are We So Obsessed with Pits?

So, what’s the deal with all this pit attention? It’s more than just body hair—it’s about embracing masculinity in all its natural glory. These stars show us that whether you’re into the scruffier look or a more polished vibe, it’s about being comfortable in your own skin.

At the end of the day, whether you’re into hairy, trimmed, or shaved pits, there’s no wrong answer here. It’s about celebrating the authenticity of each individual—and honestly, these stars have given us plenty of reasons to appreciate their own pit style.