Morgan Spector’s Steel Empire: Fitness Secrets Beyond the Suits

While Morgan Spector may spend his days wearing three-piece suits, playing the charismatic railroad baron George Russell in HBO’s The Gilded Age, in real life, he’s plotting a completely different empire—one that’s built on steel, sweat, and a whole lot of leg day.

RELATED: Luke Macfarlane’s Built-Not-Bought Lifestyle

Advertisement

Yes, the 44-year-old actor has been lifting since he was 10 years old, thanks to his dad, who introduced him to the world of powerlifting “to help an awkward, clumsy kid.” Fast forward to today, and Spector is still channeling that youthful energy in the gym—except now, instead of just getting strong, he’s fantasizing about getting absolutely massive.

RELATED: Want Abs Like Jay Cutler? Here’s the Core Exercise You Can’t Miss

In a recent Men’s Health video, Spector walked us through his full-on leg day workout, proving that while he may not be getting jacked for his role as a late-19th-century tycoon, he’s definitely still getting his gains. Though he jokes about his inability to bulk up for Hollywood roles—saying, “Let me take steroids. Let me get huge,” he knows the costume department would prefer him to stay just a little less yoked in a contemporary way—his commitment to training is no joke.

Lifting and Flexing for Mental Health

Advertisement

Let’s be clear: Morgan’s fitness routine is more than just for photo shoots or the occasional Instagram flex. For him, strength training is an integral part of his mental health practice. “I still love it, and it’s a big part of my mental health practice at this point,” he admits. And it’s not just about aesthetic goals—though, let’s face it, he’s certainly in no danger of missing out on those either. The actor trains to stay healthy, mobile, and strong. The quads? Strong enough to run a railroad—or at least survive the harshest of Gilded Age costumes.

His workout is an embodiment of balance. It’s not about bulking up for a movie role (though, again, someone please cast him as a superhero). Instead, it’s about focusing on functional strength and mobility, so he can look good and feel good. And yes, he’s self-aware enough to know that when it comes to shirtless photoshoots, a little less body fat goes a long way.

Advertisement

“I want to be within a couple of weeks of not being embarrassed about that,” he says of his shirtless moments. And honestly? We have no idea what he’s talking about.

The Gilded Age, But Make It Gains

So, what’s Morgan Spector’s approach to building those strong foundations of quads and glutes? His leg day workout is a blend of mobility, strength, and maybe just a little bit of sadistic muscle science. Here’s what the actor’s routine looks like:

Warm-up: Kickstand Airplanes: 10 reps 90/90 Heel Tap: 10 reps Split Stance Ball Slam: 3 sets of 7 reps per side Single-Arm Down Dog: 3 sets of 7 reps per side Side Plank with Kettlebell Raise: 3 sets of 7 reps per side (hold for six breaths)

The Main Workout: Barbell Box Squat: 3 sets of 5 reps; 2 sets of max reps Front Foot-Elevated Reverse Lunge: 2 sets of 15 reps per side Single-Arm Lat Pulldown: 3 sets of 7 reps Dumbbell Alternating Floor Press: 3 sets of 15 reps Single-Leg Lower: Reps to failure



Advertisement

The routine is tough, but not unreasonable—much like George Russell, his character on The Gilded Age. It’s built for strength, with a touch of modern muscle science (and maybe a touch of railroad-grade thirst for gains). In a way, it’s the perfect metaphor for Spector himself: a mix of old-world grit and the commitment to a contemporary body that refuses to quit.

Gilded Abs, Coming Soon?

Though Hollywood hasn’t given him the chance to bulk up for a superhero role just yet, Spector hasn’t given up hope. “There’s part of me that has always been like, someone hire me to get enormous,” he jokes. You hear that, Hollywood? Maybe it’s time for a Gilded Age sequel…with a twist.

Advertisement

While we’re not holding our breath for a Gilded Age action hero reboot (though, please), one thing’s for sure: Morgan Spector doesn’t need a cape to impress. His self-awareness, drive, and commitment to his fitness are enough to make him a modern icon for anyone who knows the value of squats, mobility, and knowing your worth. Plus, he’s got the quads to back it up.

And so, while we wait for the costume department to let him throw on a cape and get his Thor on, we’ll happily enjoy seeing Railroad Daddy flex beneath the velvet drapes, knowing that even if he’s not getting superhero-sized anytime soon, Spector is already on track to flex his way into our hearts—one squat at a time.

Source: Men’s Health