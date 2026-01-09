Are Straight Women Over-Sexualizing Gay Men in ‘Heated Rivalry’?

Straight women have set the internet on fire with their obsession over Heated Rivalry, the Canadian hockey romance series that has everyone talking. The premise seems simple enough: two hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, face off on the ice and in the bedroom. But what’s really caught the world’s attention isn’t just the action-packed smut, but who’s watching it. And that’s where things get… complicated.

RELATED: How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Helped Creator Rachel Reid Through Parkinson’s

Advertisement

Sure, we get the appeal. Who doesn’t love a heated (no pun intended) romance, complete with a side of ice rink rivalry and sweaty masculinity? But as the show continues to surge in popularity, it’s becoming clear that the line between genuine fandom and, let’s say, not-so-innocent admiration is starting to blur. Heated Rivalry isn’t just a show for anyone who’s into men, it’s the show for straight women — a demographic that helped transform this series from a niche TV gem into a mainstream sensation. And while this makes for great box office numbers, it’s causing some serious head-scratching among gay viewers.

RELATED: The Steamy Sex Scenes of ‘Heated Rivalry’: No Boundaries, Just Passion

As it turns out, the show isn’t just delivering heart-thumping drama and sultry bedroom scenes; it’s also triggering a deeper conversation about fetishization. After all, it’s not often that gay men find themselves the focus of so much attention from straight women, especially in a show that trades in the salacious rather than the subtle.

Straight Women and the “Heated Rivalry” Obsession

Advertisement

Now, let’s be clear: It’s not that straight women are inherently wrong for loving a steamy gay romance. What’s tricky, though, is the way the fandom has become a battleground between the show’s rabid followers and gay critics who feel they’re being reduced to mere props for women’s fantasies.

Remember the kerfuffle when writer and actor Jordan Firstman dared to criticize Heated Rivalry for its “unrealistic” portrayal of gay sex? His comments ignited a full-on social media storm, with the show’s massive fanbase — many of them women — attacking him online. It’s safe to say the backlash went way past the point of “just supporting the show.” It turned into an all-out war. Gay men, like Firstman, who try to critically engage with the portrayal of their own experiences, quickly find themselves in the hot seat, facing a wave of angry comments and — let’s be real — borderline mob mentality. If a gay man can’t express a simple critique without being forced to apologize, does that not scream fetishization?

Advertisement

The entire incident highlights a deeper issue: these straight women don’t just like the show, they need it. And that’s where things go from innocent pleasure to a bit more problematic. When a show about gay men becomes this popular, and its fandom reacts with such passion, it almost feels like the people it’s meant to represent are just… accessories to a much larger fantasy. That’s a hard pill for gay audiences to swallow.

Why Do Straight Women Love “Heated Rivalry”?

So, why is this series such a runaway hit with straight women? Part of it is about escapism. Many women, especially those with past trauma or negative experiences in heterosexual relationships, feel safer exploring male-male intimacy because it doesn’t bring with it the emotional baggage of dealing with male-female dynamics. This is something author Rachel Reid touched on in a recent interview when she noted that her readers often prefer books without female characters — it’s easier to lose themselves in a fantasy where they aren’t required to insert themselves into the story. And for some women, watching a show like Heated Rivalry is a way to safely explore masculinity without dealing with the harmful aspects of it.

In this way, the show offers a “safe” space for exploring male desire, masculinity, and hockey (because, of course, hockey is the perfect sport to pair with all that sweat and aggression). It’s a space where masculinity can be tender without the toxic, traditional weight that often accompanies it in real life. The series doesn’t just present two men loving each other — it lets viewers indulge in a world where men can be strong and soft at the same time, which is, to many, undeniably hot.

But What Happens When the Fandom Gets Too Passionate?

Advertisement

Here’s where things get really dicey. It’s one thing for women to enjoy a sexy, romantic show, but it’s another when their enthusiasm crosses into unreasonable territory. There’s a reason fandoms are often considered “unhinged” — they can become so obsessed with their object of affection that they lose sight of critical thought and basic human decency.

The Heated Rivalry fandom is no exception. We saw this during the online war between Firstman and the show’s fans. When people start defending a TV show so vehemently that they send hateful messages to critics and make them apologize for constructive comments, something is seriously off. And that’s the thing about Heated Rivalry — while it’s a fun, steamy romance, its fans aren’t always the most mature. Instead of engaging in dialogue, the knee-jerk reaction seems to be to “protect” the show at all costs, even if that means shutting down any attempts to critically engage with it.

Advertisement

That’s where the line between appreciation and fetishization becomes dangerously thin. The show’s audience isn’t just celebrating Shane and Ilya; it’s appropriating their love story for personal enjoyment, often ignoring the complexities of gay identity in favor of a simplified, romanticized version of it.

The Problem with Fetishization: It’s All About the Gaze

Let’s talk about the deeper issue at hand: when straight women (and yes, sometimes gay men too) fetishize gay men, it’s not just about being into them. It’s about reducing them to objects that fulfill a specific desire, one that often ignores the messy, complicated, and real lives that gay men actually lead. When the people watching the show expect gay men to be these perfectly constructed versions of what they want us to be — pure, untarnished by any imperfections — it not only diminishes our humanity, but it also perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

Advertisement

And if we’re going to get real, sometimes this type of fetishization veers dangerously close to homophobia. It’s subtle, but when straight women engage in this obsessive, almost possessive love for gay characters, they end up infantilizing them or turning them into caricatures. In turn, this sets up an impossible standard where gay men must always remain palatable, harmless, and constantly available for the pleasure of others.

Is Fetishization Always Bad?

Here’s the thing: not all fetishes are inherently harmful. In fact, some are just harmless attractions to certain physical or romantic traits that don’t do any emotional damage. But when fetishes reduce real people to mere objects — or worse, when they feed into dangerous stereotypes — that’s when the problems start. The line between harmless enjoyment and exploitation is often thin and blurry, and Heated Rivalry is a prime example of just how tricky it can be to navigate.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, though, Heated Rivalry isn’t all bad. It’s a show that highlights the tenderness and intimacy of gay love, even if it’s been packaged with a hefty dose of lust and drama. It just asks us — gay viewers and straight fans alike — to engage with it thoughtfully and critically, acknowledging the complexities behind the fantasy.

Until then, we’ll keep watching, of course — because sometimes a hot hockey romance is exactly what we need to escape. Just let’s not forget the real lives behind the characters.

Source: Hollywood Reporter