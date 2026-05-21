Arsenal Got a Little More Arse Thanks to Piero Hincapié

Arsenal fans expected drama, intensity, and Premier League chaos during the match against Burnley. What they probably did not expect was an accidental full moon moment courtesy of Piero Hincapié.

And yet here we are.

The 23-year-old Ecuadorian defender, currently playing for Arsenal F.C. after previously building his reputation with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, unintentionally became the internet’s latest viral obsession after a truly unfortunate on-field mishap during an EPL clash with Burnley.

During a heated moment in the match, Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe and Hincapié got tangled while scrambling for position. In the middle of the tumble, Tuanzebe accidentally stepped on Hincapié’s shorts, yanking them down in front of the crowd and cameras.

Yes. Fully down.

The result? Hincapié accidentally mooned the stadium in what instantly became one of the most unexpectedly cheeky football moments of the season.

To make matters even more chaotic, Hincapié briefly turned around during the confusion, nearly giving the audience an even more revealing angle before quickly recovering. Thankfully for the player, broadcast cameras did not fully catch the front view.

The internet, however, absolutely caught everything else.

@mothershipsg good ol’ arse indeed Arsenal star Piero Hincapie was exposed, quite literally, when he collided with opponent Axel Tuanzebe during the match against Burnley at London’s Emirates Stadium on May 18. Butt the 24-year-old seemed unfazed ass he merely rolled over and hiked up his pants before playing on. His team later won the match 1-0. #mothershipabroad ♬ original sound – Mothership – Mothership

Football Fans Immediately Lost Their Minds

Within minutes, clips and screenshots from the moment exploded across social media, with fans reacting exactly the way the internet reacts to anything remotely chaotic, unexpected, or involving a very athletic footballer suddenly losing part of his uniform.

Some viewers could barely focus on the match afterward.

Comments poured in from fans who were equally shocked, amused, and strangely impressed by Hincapié’s accidental viral moment.

“WHY WAS IT CLENCHED,” one person joked online.

Another fan wrote, “Three balls on the field is against the rules.”

Hincapie putting the arse in Arsenal 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/HV9zoU4wDa — Dobbo (@Dobbo0107) May 18, 2026

Meanwhile, other viewers were less focused on the wardrobe malfunction itself and more focused on the fact that Hincapié is apparently extremely committed to glutes day.

“Why is no one talking about how defined his butt is,” one viral comment read.

Another person joked, “Looks like he just got two new fans but not for how he plays soccer.”

And perhaps the most supportive response of all: “He has nothing to be ashamed of. Those look great.”

Honestly? The internet was surprisingly respectful considering the circumstances.

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Piero Hincapié Is Having a Major Career Moment

Beyond the viral chaos, Hincapié has quietly become one of football’s rising defensive stars.

Known for his speed, athleticism, and versatility on the field, the Ecuadorian player built a strong following during his time with Bayer Leverkusen before making headlines with his move into the Premier League spotlight.

At just 23 years old, Hincapié has already earned praise for his composure under pressure and aggressive defensive style. Though now, unfortunately for him, social media may also remember him for surviving one of the most awkward kit malfunctions imaginable in front of thousands of spectators.

Still, if there is one thing football fans love, it is an unintentionally iconic moment.

One Tiny Mishap, One Very Viral Legacy

Sports are unpredictable. One second you are defending against an attack, the next second your shorts are around your knees and the internet is creating memes at lightning speed.

To Hincapié’s credit, he handled the moment pretty well. No dramatic meltdown. No angry reactions. Just a quick recovery and back to the match.

And honestly, that confidence may be why fans are responding with more admiration than embarrassment.

Because while the moment may have been accidental, the internet has already decided it belongs in the Premier League meme hall of fame forever.