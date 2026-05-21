Did You Know Paul Anthony Kelly Is Covered in Tattoos in Real Life?

Paul Anthony Kelly may have played polished American royalty on screen, but in real life? The man is apparently covered in tattoos. At least 30 of them, to be exact, according to his GQ interview.

Fans first properly met Paul Anthony Kelly through Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, where the newcomer stepped into the role of the famously handsome John F. Kennedy Jr.. It was the kind of role that could either launch a career or completely swallow a young actor whole.

Thankfully for Kelly, audiences were instantly hooked.

The actor not only had the looks to pull off JFK Jr.’s iconic charm, but he also surprised viewers with a performance that felt confident, magnetic, and strangely believable for someone still relatively new to major acting projects. At times, it genuinely became difficult to separate Kelly from the real Kennedy heir.

But behind the scenes, there was one very obvious difference between the actor and the man he portrayed.

JFK Jr. was known for clean cut Americana (who allegedly had a few, minimalist tattoos). PAK, meanwhile, is basically a walking tattoo collection.

The Makeup Team Worked Overtime

According to behind the scenes clips shared online, the production’s makeup department spent a significant amount of time covering the actor’s body art whenever scenes required exposed skin.

And considering this is a Ryan Murphy production, there was definitely no shortage of shirtless moments, intimate scenes, dramatic locker room shots, and lingering camera angles.

The transformation process became a production of its own.

Makeup department head Milagros Cerdeira even shared footage showing Kelly’s extensive prep routine before filming. Airbrush makeup, careful blending, and a whole lot of patience helped temporarily erase the actor’s tattoos to maintain the polished Kennedy image.

Honestly, the real miracle may not have been the acting transformation. It may have been the amount of concealer involved.

“Transforming Paul Anthony Kelly into JFK Jr. for #LoveStoryFX, episode 2.” Milagros Cerdeira | Instagram. pic.twitter.com/hqpDejtlui — Paul Anthony Kelly Central (@paulkellyorg) May 20, 2026

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Kelly’s Real Life Look Is Much Edgier

Fans scrolling through Kelly’s older Instagram photos quickly discovered that the actor looks very different outside of the Kennedy universe.

Before the tailored polos and slick East Coast energy, Kelly was rocking longer curls, a nose ring, visible tattoos, and a much more rebellious model aesthetic. The contrast between his real life appearance and the classic all-American image of JFK Jr. honestly makes the casting even more impressive.

Because underneath all the makeup and styling was still a heavily tattooed actor quietly proving he could disappear into a role.

And clearly, people noticed.

American Horror Story Is Calling

As if transforming into one of America’s most recognizable public figures was not enough, the actor is already moving into another major Ryan Murphy universe. The actor was recently announced as part of the cast for American Horror Story season 13, and the reveal was exactly as dramatic as you would expect from Murphy.

During Disney’s upfront presentation in New York, cast members appeared onstage surrounded by hooded Druids because subtlety has never really been part of the American Horror Story brand.

Then came Kelly’s moment.

The actor dramatically unmasked himself before teasing, “I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood…and thirteen’s my lucky number.”

Smooth. Slightly creepy. Extremely Ryan Murphy coded.

A New Star Is Emerging

What makes the actor interesting is that he still feels fresh. He has not been overexposed yet. Audiences are still discovering him in real time, which makes every new role feel exciting.

One minute he is covering up 30 tattoos to become American royalty. The next he is stepping into a horror franchise surrounded by creepy Druids.

Honestly? That range alone deserves attention.

And based on the reaction so far, it feels like we are only seeing the beginning of Kelly’s rise.