Why Did Watertown Schools Remove a Song About LGBTQ History?

A decision by the Watertown Unified School District school board in Watertown, Wisconsin has sparked protests, emotional public comments, and renewed debate over how LGBTQ+ history is discussed in schools.

Last week, the Watertown School Board voted 7 to 1 to remove A Mother of a Revolution, a musical piece honoring Marsha P. Johnson, from an upcoming high school concert program.

The composition, written by Omar Thomas, celebrates Johnson’s life and legacy as a key figure associated with the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a historic moment widely viewed as a turning point in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Students in the school’s Wind Symphony had reportedly spent months rehearsing the piece before it was removed from the performance lineup.

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Why the Song Was Removed

According to reporting from WMTV 15 News, the controversy surrounding the song may have stemmed from the district’s policies regarding controversial topics and LGBTQ+ discussions in schools.

The district’s 2025 controversial topics policy places restrictions on how educators can discuss LGBTQ+ history and related issues in the classroom. The policy also includes provisions allowing parents to opt students out of assignments, topics, or educational materials they believe conflict with their personal beliefs.

This is utterly ridiculous. The Watertown school district in Wisconsin just banned students from playing a song with no lyrics whatsoever. “A Mother of a Revolution” was banned because it was an old song written to honor the life of a transgender activist. Listen to the… pic.twitter.com/Y5VU8nolWE — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 13, 2026

Because of those restrictions, the Watertown Unified School District’s band director was reportedly limited in how much historical context could be provided about the piece and the significance of Marsha P. Johnson’s activism.

The issue quickly escalated beyond a disagreement over concert programming and became a larger conversation about censorship, education, and LGBTQ+ visibility in schools.

Students, Parents, and Alumni Protested the Decision

Ahead of the school board vote, students, alumni, parents, and community members gathered to protest the proposed removal of the song.

Photos and videos from the demonstrations showed protesters holding signs with messages including, “‘TRIGGERED’ BY A SONG with no words? LET THEM PLAY!” and “ERASING HISTORY IS BAD FOR EDUCATION.”

Another sign read, “WE WILL NOT BE ERASED.”

The protests continued inside the school board meeting, where community members filled the public comment session to argue against removing the composition from the concert.

Many speakers focused not only on support for LGBTQ+ students but also on what they viewed as growing disrespect toward arts education within the district.

“I have been to many schools in my lifetime and never once have I seen the level of disrespect to the arts program that I have seen in the past few weeks,” one speaker said during the meeting, according to WMTV 15 News.

Another student criticized the board’s decision as a failure of education itself.

“I have done my job. I have listened to the lectures, I have taken the tests,” the student said. “It is your job as a school district to educate us. And right now, you are not educating us.”

Despite the public opposition, the board ultimately voted in favor of removing the piece from the concert lineup.

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A Wider Debate Over LGBTQ+ History in Schools

The controversy unfolding in Watertown reflects a broader national debate taking place in school districts across the United States regarding LGBTQ+ topics in education.

MASSIVE leftist meltdown in @WatertownUSD after the school board voted 7-1 to REMOVE a controversial LGBTQ activist song called “Mother of a Revolution,” from an upcoming student band concert. Transgender activists showed up en masse to a board meeting,… pic.twitter.com/eGG7w2RNdT — ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴏᴘʜᴇʀ ᴀʀɴᴇʟʟ (@MrChrisArnell) May 19, 2026

In recent years, many districts and state governments have introduced policies restricting how subjects involving sexuality, gender identity, race, and historical social movements can be discussed in classrooms. Supporters of such policies often argue they provide parents with greater control over educational content, while critics say they result in censorship and the erasure of marginalized communities from public education.

For many students and advocates in Watertown, the removal of A Mother of a Revolution represented more than a single concert change.

The piece itself contains no lyrics, yet community members argued that the decision still carried symbolic weight because of who and what the composition represents.

Marsha P. Johnson remains one of the most recognized figures connected to LGBTQ+ activism and the fight for queer visibility in America. For supporters of the performance, removing a musical tribute to her legacy raised concerns about whether LGBTQ+ history is being treated differently from other historical subjects.

While the concert will move forward without the piece, the debate surrounding the decision has continued spreading online and throughout the Watertown community, where many students say the conversation is far from over.