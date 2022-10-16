Arthur Nory Naps With New Medals + More Eye Candy

by
Arthur Nory (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with gymnast Arthur Nory, who napped with his new medals from the 2022 South American Games:

Speaking of sports, remember – it’s always important to stretch first:

Sterling Walker sent good vibes from Palm Springs:

Ivan was all smiles for the weekend up in Alaska:

Nick Norcia has a big shaker and he’s not afraid to use it:

Chris Cragg rocked a blue Speedo:

Chef Ronnie Woo did his ‘butch mountain hiker person’ thing:

Gotta admit Sam Cushing’s ‘shoe kick’ bit is pretty fierce:

GayUncleMario, Instinct’s ‘Hottie of the Week,’ serves up some gaygaygay memes for your Sunday – be sure to swipe:

Grandy Glaze got fun and flirty for Friday:

Noah Gao can pull off a pic in profile:

AdamBear22 danced it out at Urban Bear Street Festival:

Nick Fleming played shy:

Paul Dennison, Mr. Gay Europe 2022, helped his husband out around the house:

Hamza Kareem presents his “body by Nutella:”

They don’t call him ‘The Glute God’ for nothing:

