Assassin’s Creed Shadows Lets Players Explore Steamy Same-Sex Romanc

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is back, and with Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Ubisoft has brought more than just historical intrigue and stealthy assassinations. This time, the game delivers some steamy same-sex romances set in 16th-century Japan, and if anyone is worried about a Black samurai or a female protagonist, just wait until they see what else is on offer.

Advertisement

Set during the final days of Japan’s Sengoku period, the game introduces dual protagonists: Yasuke, a Black samurai, and Yaoe, a female Shinobi. As expected, some critics have raised their eyebrows over these bold character choices, but the game doesn’t stop there. Ubisoft has made sure there’s romance for everyone, with several queer options throughout the game.

RELATED: Joe Locke Discusses Embracing Depth Beyond Just Being a Gay Character

Hot Samurai Action (And Not Just with Swords)

Yasuke can romance a few characters, including Hori Hidemasa, a retainer of Lord Nobunaga. Their romance starts tame but heats up when Yasuke gets to meet Ibuki, a non-binary character. After a few quests and some smooth lines like, “I do not think I have ever seen you quite so tongue-tied,” Yasuke and Ibuki find themselves in a bamboo forest for a very intimate moment. It’s clear that Shadows isn’t afraid to bring the heat.

Get Ready for Sapphic Shinobi Snogging

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Yaoe gets to romance Katsuhime, the daughter of a rival shinobi clan. After a few thrilling quests, the pair share a passionate moment on a snowy beach, leading to a sapphic kiss that would make anyone blush (with the camera conveniently fading to black).

Diversity in the Shadows

Unlike previous Assassin’s Creed games, Shadows assigns each protagonist specific romantic options, making the relationships more focused and inclusive. Ubisoft promised, “Romantically, [the Assassin’s Creed: Shadows protagonists] will also attract and be attracted to different types of people,” and they’ve delivered.

The Woke Revolution

Advertisement

As with previous games, some critics are calling Shadows “woke” for including a Black samurai, a female lead, and same-sex romance. But honestly? That’s exactly what makes this game a step forward in representation and inclusivity. Ubisoft isn’t afraid to show diverse, passionate relationships in all their forms.

Conclusion: Shadows, Romance, and Representation

EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHG1z2DpmN6/

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows isn’t just about assassinations—it’s about love, diversity, and offering something for everyone. Whether you’re chasing down romance with Yasuke or sharing a passionate kiss with Yaoe, Ubisoft is proving that representation matters. So, grab your sword, find your lover, and get ready for an adventure that’s as hot as it is heroic.

Source: PinkNews