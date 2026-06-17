Austin Butler and Charles Melton Are Poolside Perfection

These hotties are making us want to take a dip all of a sudden. Austin Butler and Charles Melton are currently giving gay people everywhere a very specific kind of distraction. Between Butler’s newly resurfaced poolside photos and Melton’s viral black brief shots, the internet has been blessed with an abundance of premium eye candy.

Whether it’s Butler lounging by the pool in New York or Melton reminding us why cameras love him so much, both stars are serving enough thirst-trap energy to make us consider a summer spent exclusively near water. Preferably with them in it.

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Austin Butler Is Serving Poolside Perfection

Freshly resurfaced photos of Austin Butler sunbathing poolside in New York have fans collectively asking an important question: Why aren’t there more pictures of Austin Butler by pools? The sighting may be from 2025, but good content is timeless. The actor looks effortlessly handsome while soaking up the sun, proving once again that some people can make simply existing look like a luxury campaign.

The photos arrive just as Butler is making headlines for his recent W Magazine interview, appropriately titled Austin Butler Is Nostalgic for the ’90s. The 34-year-old actor was in New York celebrating Breitling’s iconic Chronomat watch while also enjoying the city’s playoff fever.

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As if being gorgeous weren’t enough, Butler also came armed with charming answers. When asked whether he rides motorcycles and flies planes, he replied:

“I do ride motorcycles, but flying planes is an aspiration. Eventually we’ll get to the planes.”

AUSTIN BUTLER THE HOT MAN YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/vnKig00sQ3 — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒔 (@abutlersz) May 21, 2025

A man who rides motorcycles and wants to fly planes? Somewhere, several romance novel authors just opened a blank document. The conversation then turned to ’90s fashion trends he’d rather leave behind.

“Parachute pants. Are those from the ’90s? I’m sure some people could pull them off, but I don’t think I’m going to be pulling out a pair of parachute pants myself.”

That’s probably for the best. We’d hate for anything to distract from the poolside content.

Charles Melton Continues His Campaign Against Our Productivity

Meanwhile, Charles Melton is having an exceptionally strong year. Fresh off helping Beef Season 2 earn a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the actor has been popping up in magazine spreads left and right. And every time he does, social media reacts exactly as you’d expect.

With shoots for Men’s Health, i-D Magazine, and now W Magazine, Melton has become the internet’s latest obsession. Newly circulating photos from his Men’s Health spread—featuring the actor in little more than a black brief—have only intensified the admiration. To be fair, he didn’t make the photos go viral. He just happened to look like that.

W Magazine recently unveiled its annual TV Portfolio, highlighting 13 actors portraying some of television’s most beloved, reviled, and hilarious characters. Melton was among the featured stars and opened up about how he landed a role in Beef Season 2.

“I dreamt of being in season 2. I’m a huge fan of Steven Yeun. I knew that Lee Sung Jin, the creator of the series, had a mood board with me on it for season 2 of the show. We were at dinner, and he showed me a picture of myself and said, ‘This is our writers room. We’re writing it for you!’I was pinching myself because I didn’t want to be overly excited. I told him ‘Yes!’ immediately.”

Honestly, if someone showed us a mood board with Charles Melton on it, we’d probably say yes immediately too.

Summer’s Biggest Winners? Us.

Austin Butler is giving us sun-drenched leading-man charm. Charles Melton is giving us black-brief excellence. Together, they’re creating enough online thirst to keep social media hydrated through the rest of summer.

We don’t know what the pool chemicals are made of where these two hang out, but they’re clearly working. Until further notice, our favorite summer sport is looking respectfully. Very respectfully.