Benson Boone in Lace, Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Crop Tops—What a Week!

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Jun 15, 2026

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This week in pop culture delivered two completely unrelated headlines that somehow feel spiritually connected: Benson Boone recreating an Alix Earle TikTok in a black lace minidress like it’s just another Tuesday in music rollout strategy, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar going viral in a crop top and short shorts while promoting Bulges

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Some weeks are quiet. This one was not.

Zack Morris Reboots Himself in “Bulges” Mode

Mark-Paul Gosselaar decided the safest way to revisit public attention is apparently through aggressively confident sports-bar cosplay.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 125738
Source: Bubblebathgirl

The Saved By the Bell alum appeared at the Bell Media Upfronts in Toronto to promote his new series Bulges, a workplace comedy set in what is officially described as an “iconic and once-thriving all-male, not-so-family-friendly restaurant in Niagara Falls,”

Which already sounds like a place where HR gave up early and everyone agreed not to ask follow-up questions.

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Bell Media executive Justin Stockman laid out the premise with almost concerning clarity:

 

“So if Hooters is for a mainly male clientele, BULGES is for a mainly female clientele. The waiters are men, and they wear shorts. The rest is obvious. It’s basically Hooters for women.”

Translation: yes, that is the concept, no we will not be elaborating further.

@thefilmtripper

Saved by the Bell Actor #markpaulgosselaar shows off his abs at the bell media upfront to promote his new show BULGES #zackmorris #savedbythebell #90smovies

♬ original sound – Annabel

Then Gosselaar showed up and fully committed to the bit like he was trying to win a very specific internal competition nobody else knew existed. Sleeveless crop top with the show’s name, blue shorts, knee-high socks, and the energy of a man who decided subtlety is for other people.

He danced. He posed. He threw air kisses. 

Benson Boone Says: Lace Dress, Balcony, Emotion

Just as the internet was recovering from Gosselaar’s crop-top diplomacy, Benson Boone arrived on TikTok like he personally disagreed with everyone’s sense of normalcy.

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Source: bensonboone

The 23-year-old singer recreated a viral Alix Earle post, except he did it in a black lace minidress and treated it like a soft launch, a music teaser, and a performance art piece all at once.

“This song is going to wreck me,” he wrote over the clip, echoing Earle’s original caption energy.

@bensonboone

@Alix Earle

♬ The Time Of My Life June 26th – Benson

The video starts calm enough: Boone seated on a couch, lip-syncing to his unreleased track The Time of My Life. Then it escalates—standing up, walking a balcony, twirling, skipping—like the song dared him to embody it physically.

Boone

Earle’s original yacht-side version already set the tone. Her response to Boone’s recreation was simple: “YES!”

@alixearle

Release it now plz @Benson

♬ The Time Of My Life June 26th – Benson

Boone, meanwhile, stayed in full dramatic sincerity mode: “This song live is going to wreck me.”

Which is either a warning, a promise, or a legally binding emotional disclaimer.

One Week, Two Completely Unnecessary Levels of Commitment

Put together, these moments feel like the universe testing how far it can push “main character energy” before we all agree to log off. One legacy sitcom star returned in crop tops and chaos marketing. One rising pop star is turning TikTok into a runway, a diary, and a stage all at once. Different industries. Same energy: no hesitation, no restraint, and absolutely no regard for how this looks compiled into a single week.

Source: Deadline

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