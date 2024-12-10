French TikTok influencer Bách Buquen, who looks like he just came straight out of a rugby game and onto a runway, has been showing his followers–particularly his straight male followers, that wearing make-up is perfectly okay, and it doesn’t just have to be a concealer!

Advertisement

RELATED: This Makeup Artist Is Redefining Beauty with Artistry & Global Flair

19-year-old Bach has over 8 million followers on Tiktok and more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram. The French teenager is a testament that wearing make-up for straight men doesn’t have to be limited to chapsticks during the winter and a few dots of concealer to hide blemishes.

Advertisement

In a series of videos uploaded on Bach’s TikTok page, he showed us what it would be like if a straight man were to put make-up on in public–and yes, I mean blush, foundation, eyeliner, eyebrow mascara, and topped off with a shiny tube of gloss! Even though Buquen looked like he went for a more natural no-makeup-makeup look (which is popular these days, by the way), the video shows that he actually knows what he’s doing. Check out this video which he captioned “Normalizing makeup for men.”

RELATED: What Happens When This Dad Walks in on his Son Putting on Makeup?

Advertisement

He did a series where he records himself putting on make-up in the train station to varying reactions from onlookers–don’t mind them Bach! If you’ve worn make-up or are trying to learn how to wear make-up then you know the dilemma of rushing to get your make-up done to get to work in time.

Bach’s video is the perfect example of what it would be like to be in a situation where you have no choice but to put on your whole make-up look while you’re commuting to work. In one of his videos he captioned the post:

Advertisement

“Obviously didn’t go as well but it won’t stop me, just be yourself ppl” referring to onlookers who gave him unsatisfying and judgmental looks (not nice people).

RELATED: CVS Will Be Stocking Stryx Next To Items Like Shaving Cream to Normalize A Men’s Makeup Brand

Advertisement

Thankfully, this hasn’t stopped Bach from putting on a fresh face of make-up and doing what he loves to make himself feel his best. Because of this, Buquen has actually gotten noticed by many top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Hugo Boss, Charlotte Tilbury, Armani, Gucci, and Balenciaga.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Does Cody Simpson’s Makeup & He Looks Fine As Hell

Advertisement

Now, I know you’re wondering–is he gay? He’s not, but he is wonderfully gorgeous to admire. In one video of him putting on make-up he captioned the post, “GRWM to see my girl.”

RELATED: Male Employee Refuses To Remove Makeup

So if there’s anything to learn from Bach’s videos is that if you want to rock that bright pink blush, go for it!