Patrick Schwarzenegger Almost Shows ‘White Lotus’ in SKIMS Campaign

Patrick Schwarzenegger was making waves for his full-frontal scene in The White Lotus, but now the rising star is making waves for his new underwear campaign. Sex sells, baby!

The internet went absolutely wild today when Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS put out promotional material for their new campaign, Wedding Shop, which is slated to hit retailers starting March 20th. The models for this particular campaign include Mr. Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion.

Schwarzenegger, age 31, and Champion, age 28, put their true love on display for the SKIMS Wedding Shop catalog. The famous duo started dating in 2015 and officially became engaged December 2023. Will they be using SKIMS on their real wedding night? Only time will tell!

What is Schwarzenegger known for?

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the son of iconic actor, bodybuilder and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. Besides his role in The White Lotus, he’s known for The Terminal List and American Sports Story. Abby made her catwalk debut in 2018 and has conquered runways for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu.

No word yet when the lovers are planning to tie the knot, but guaranteed the event is going to be beautiful.

Since its launch in 2019, SKIMS has grossed over $4,000,000,000 in sales thanks to celebrity models including this very popular campaign by football star Nick Bosa.

