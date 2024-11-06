Golden Globes-nominated Irish actor Barry Keoghan admits that he actually went all nude, all bare, and authentically full frontal for his pivotal dancing scene in ‘Saltburn.’ In other words–whatever you saw, is what Barry sees down there every. single. day.

Last year, Barry starred in the critically-acclaimed and widely popular film ‘Saltburn‘ alongside Rosamund Pike, Jacob Elordi, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. The film was lauded for both its cast and its story with a twisted plot line and an intriguing cast of characters. The premise of the story reads:

“A student at Oxford University finds himself drawn into the world of a charming and aristocratic classmate, who invites him to his eccentric family’s sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.”

I won’t spoil anything because you have to experience the entire film to truly appreciate the depth and complexity of this dark comedy-meets-psychological thriller. But I will say this: by the end, Barry’s character—a middle-class university student who gets close with his wealthy Oxford classmate (played by Elordi)—finds himself dancing to the upbeat 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor. around his friend’s absurdly large mansion in nothing but his birthday suit and with his penis swinging around…as a celebration. The scene is wild, unexpected, and the perfect capstone to this film’s descent into madness. You can watch the entire clip right here.

In an interview with People magazine, Barry admits that when he commits to a role, he becomes fully immersed in it, and he is not afraid to hold back. So when the director of ‘Saltburn,’ Emerald Fennell, asked him if he could bare all for this particular dance scene, Barry didn’t even hesitate to say yes. He explained this on The Louis Theroux podcast, saying:

“He’s kind of got this mansion at the end. It’s his space. And when you have that space… we all do it at home. We walk around naked,”

He also told Entertainment Weekly back in 2023:

“The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I’m a bit, ehhh. But after take one, I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Let’s go again. Let’s go again.’ You kind of forget, because there’s such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, ‘All right, this is about the story now.’”

The funny thing is that Barry wasn’t even nervous about going naked for all to see; he was more nervous about the dancing! But hey, again, anything to nail a role, right? He shared with Vanity Fair:

“Without sounding cocky, it wasn’t the nudity. That was fine for me [nudity]. It was the dancing. I don’t really dance, I don’t know how to move my hips certain ways and your body has to go in certain directions and stuff like that. The dancing scared me. So once I was comfy with the dance, the rest was easy.”

Sources: The Louis Theroux Podcast, Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair