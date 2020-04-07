HOT

Beefcake Illustrator Justin T. Russo Debuts Truly Inspiring Doodles

Credit: Justin T. Russo Instagram

Illustrator Justin T. Russo, who many know from the LOGO series Fire Island, has debuted a bunch of truly inspiring doodles he created that focus on the world we are currently living in today. 

The last month for many of us has been a struggle due to the growing Coronavirus pandemic that has become a worldwide issue over the past couple of months. Justin’s doodles reflect that but in an uplifting way that as he’s effortlessly able to blend historic figures in pop culture with people who are at the frontlines of making this disease a thing of the past.

For instance he put New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a Superman suit as many are viewing him as a leader we can count on (unlike someone else in power).  Justin has also created heartwarming images of the medical professionals who are going above and beyond to save lives and so much more. 

Take a look at his amazing art below. You can learn more about what Justin does by following him on Instagram here.

