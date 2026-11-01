Beefy Batman + Rocking The Vote + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with beefy “Batman” Amir, who prepped for some Halloween action…
… while Morgan Figge suited up as Spider-Man:
Mehcad Brooks shared again:
Gabriel sent regards from the farm:
Henry Jimenez went on safari:
Claudio played with his ball:
Davide was in his happy place:
Roberto squeezed in a travel-day workout:
Fellipe rocked the vote in Brazil:
Ignacio Perey likes Spain in November:
Chris Salvatore shared some quiet moments in the desert:
João Lima took his beard to the beach:
Travis Grant found his light:
Andres shared the view from Colombia:
And Georgios was looking for a cuddle buddy: