Beefy Batman + Rocking The Vote + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Nov 1, 2026

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Updated Nov 1, 2026

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Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with beefy Batman - Amir, who prepped for some Halloween action

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with beefy “Batman” Amir, who prepped for some Halloween action…

… while Morgan Figge suited up as Spider-Man:

morgan

Mehcad Brooks shared again:

mehcad

Gabriel sent regards from the farm:

gabriel

Henry Jimenez went on safari:

HenryJ

Claudio played with his ball:

claudio

Davide was in his happy place:

davide

Roberto squeezed in a travel-day workout:

roberto

Fellipe rocked the vote in Brazil:

fellipe

Ignacio Perey likes Spain in November:

ignacio

Chris Salvatore shared some quiet moments in the desert:

chrisS

João Lima took his beard to the beach:

joao

Travis Grant found his light:

travis

Andres shared the view from Colombia:

adres

And Georgios was looking for a cuddle buddy:

georgios

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