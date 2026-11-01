Beefy Batman + Rocking The Vote + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with beefy “Batman” Amir, who prepped for some Halloween action…

… while Morgan Figge suited up as Spider-Man:

Mehcad Brooks shared again:

Gabriel sent regards from the farm:

Henry Jimenez went on safari:

Claudio played with his ball:

Davide was in his happy place:

Roberto squeezed in a travel-day workout:

Fellipe rocked the vote in Brazil:

Ignacio Perey likes Spain in November:

Chris Salvatore shared some quiet moments in the desert:

João Lima took his beard to the beach:

Travis Grant found his light:

Andres shared the view from Colombia:

And Georgios was looking for a cuddle buddy: