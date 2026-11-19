From the Bavarian lights of Washington’s Cascade Mountains to Oregon’s cozy Columbia River Gorge, trade the holiday chaos for scenic wine tastings, Nordic trails, and small-town warmth in one of the most welcoming regions in the country.

When the winter chill sets in, the Pacific Northwest transforms into an undeniable cold-weather playground. For LGBTQ+ travelers looking to trade crowded big-city holiday hustle for breathtaking scenery, local wine, and genuine small-town hospitality, Oregon and Washington remain gold-standard destinations.

Instinct has made the journey to the Pacific Northwest to enjoy many destinations like Hood River, Walla Walla, Portland, Seattle, and more. But one thing we never have done is visit during the winter holiday season. We’re going to change that soon.

Whether you’re planning a romantic midweek escape with your partner or a festive snowy getaway with your chosen family, two standout regional gems—Chelan County, Washington, and Hood River, Oregon—offer everything you need for a storybook winter retreat.

Chelan County, Washington: Bavarian Lights, Lakeside Sips, and Powder Days

Stretching from the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains to the Columbia River Valley, Chelan County delivers a mix of alpine adventure and cozy, sophisticated charm.

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Hood River, Oregon: Gorge Views, Artisan Gifts, and Midweek Magic

Just an hour east of Portland, Hood River—recently named America’s Best Small Mountain Town for 2026 by Travel + Leisure—proves that a holiday shopping trip deserves an overnight bag. Nestled at the crossroads of the Columbia River Gorge and the Cascade Range, it’s effortlessly charming and fiercely proud of its local makers.

Related Post: Hood River – The Little Oregon Town Full of History, Adventure, and Pride

The Ultimate Midweek Stay: Beat the weekend rush by arriving on a Wednesday afternoon for gallery hopping and dinner under the downtown lights. Check into the historic Hood River Hotel or Oak Street Hotel to stay steps from the action, opt for condo-style comfort at Horsefeathers Hotel, or splurge on a cliffside fireplace suite at Columbia Cliff Villas overlooking the river. Want a true alpine vibe? Head up to Cooper Spur Mountain Resort for log cabins tucked into the pines on Mt. Hood’s north side.

Map out your Oregon getaway at VisitHoodRiver.com.