From the Bavarian lights of Washington’s Cascade Mountains to Oregon’s cozy Columbia River Gorge, trade the holiday chaos for scenic wine tastings, Nordic trails, and small-town warmth in one of the most welcoming regions in the country.
When the winter chill sets in, the Pacific Northwest transforms into an undeniable cold-weather playground. For LGBTQ+ travelers looking to trade crowded big-city holiday hustle for breathtaking scenery, local wine, and genuine small-town hospitality, Oregon and Washington remain gold-standard destinations.
Instinct has made the journey to the Pacific Northwest to enjoy many destinations like Hood River, Walla Walla, Portland, Seattle, and more. But one thing we never have done is visit during the winter holiday season. We’re going to change that soon.
Whether you’re planning a romantic midweek escape with your partner or a festive snowy getaway with your chosen family, two standout regional gems—Chelan County, Washington, and Hood River, Oregon—offer everything you need for a storybook winter retreat.
Chelan County, Washington: Bavarian Lights, Lakeside Sips, and Powder Days
Stretching from the eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains to the Columbia River Valley, Chelan County delivers a mix of alpine adventure and cozy, sophisticated charm.
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Walk Through a Real-Life Snow Globe: You don’t need a passport for a European winter fantasy. Leavenworth, the county’s famous Bavarian-themed village, flips the switch on its Village of Lights daily from Thanksgiving all the way through February. Even if you book a post-holiday reset in January or February, you can still stroll beneath millions of twinkling lights. If you visit between Nov. 27 and Dec. 24, catch the Christmastown festivities for gingerbread displays and holiday entertainment.
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Après-Ski—With or Without the Skis: Powder hounds can hit the slopes at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort near Wenatchee, while Nordic enthusiasts can explore classic, skate, and snowshoe routes at Plain Valley Ski Trails or Echo Ridge overlooking Lake Chelan. Pro tip: Stop into Plain Hardware across from the trails to rent gear and browse local gifts with a warm drink in hand.
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Winter Wine & Craft Cocktails: Around Lake Chelan, Small Town Holidays begins with Chelan’s kickoff celebration Nov. 27, followed by Manson’s Santa Parade and Village of Lights launch Nov. 28. In Wenatchee, Numerica Performing Arts Center presents “Holiday Spice” Dec. 3-4, including a Thursday show. Near Leavenworth, the Jose Gonzales Trio plays Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts Dec. 10-11. For a hands-on evening, Siren Song in Chelan hosts Sip and Create holiday workshops on Thursdays, Dec. 3, 10, and 17, pairing wine or a cocktail with a project to take home. Local calendars list more performances and winery gatherings throughout the season..
Related Post: Sip, Savor, & Explore: A Little Gay Getaway to Walla Walla
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Where to Stay & Eat: Base yourself in downtown Wenatchee for easy mountain access and lunch at Pybus Public Market (a former industrial hub packed with local eateries, shops, and tasting rooms), or book a cozy cabin near Lake Wenatchee or a quiet waterfront stay on Lake Chelan.
Plan your Washington escape at VisitChelanCounty.com.
Hood River, Oregon: Gorge Views, Artisan Gifts, and Midweek Magic
Just an hour east of Portland, Hood River—recently named America’s Best Small Mountain Town for 2026 by Travel + Leisure—proves that a holiday shopping trip deserves an overnight bag. Nestled at the crossroads of the Columbia River Gorge and the Cascade Range, it’s effortlessly charming and fiercely proud of its local makers.
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Shop Small, Shop Local: Skip the big-box stores and start on Oak Street at Made in the Gorge, an artist-owned cooperative brimming with regional pottery, jewelry, and woodwork. Browse the shelves at Waucoma Bookstore, pick up curated home goods at Sustain Home on First Street, or visit the Columbia Center for the Arts (Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 13–Dec. 23) for Handmade for the Holidays, where original art and gifts are all priced under $200.
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Scenic Detours & Farm Stands: Take a winter drive along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Draper Girls Country Farm keeps its country store open weather-permitting for cider and preserves, while Apple Valley Country Store and Packer Orchards & Bakery dish out small-batch jams, fruit pies, and cookies.
Related Post: Hood River – The Little Oregon Town Full of History, Adventure, and Pride
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Festive Nights: From Nov. 21 through Dec. 31, downtown’s trees glow for Merry & Bright. Time your visit for the Annual Community Tree Lighting & Street Festival on Friday, Dec. 4 (5–7 p.m.), hit the winter waterfront Hood River Farmers Market on Dec. 5 and 19, or lean into pure nostalgia aboard the Mount Hood Railroad’s 90-minute Polar Express train ride (select dates Nov. 20–Jan. 2).
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The Ultimate Midweek Stay: Beat the weekend rush by arriving on a Wednesday afternoon for gallery hopping and dinner under the downtown lights. Check into the historic Hood River Hotel or Oak Street Hotel to stay steps from the action, opt for condo-style comfort at Horsefeathers Hotel, or splurge on a cliffside fireplace suite at Columbia Cliff Villas overlooking the river. Want a true alpine vibe? Head up to Cooper Spur Mountain Resort for log cabins tucked into the pines on Mt. Hood’s north side.
Map out your Oregon getaway at VisitHoodRiver.com.