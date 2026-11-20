A penis piercing probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about family heirlooms, but Jason inherited a rather unusual one from his late father. Rather than letting this unexpected keepsake gather dust in a drawer, he decided to get a penis piercing of his own. Some sons inherit their dad’s watch; Jason took the idea of carrying on the family legacy somewhere considerably more intimate.

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The story came up on Australian radio show Will & Woody: A fresh way to Drive you home, where a caller named Jason was asked about something he had inherited from his dad. What followed was one of those radio confessions that makes you wonder whether you’ve heard correctly.

A Family Heirloom: The Story Behind Jason’s Penis Piercing

Jason explained that he had no idea his father had a penis piercing until after his death a couple of months earlier. It was only when his mother brought it up that he discovered the rather unexpected detail about his dad’s personal life.

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As Jason recalled:

So, just before me dad passed away just a couple of months ago, I don’t mind talking about it.I didn’t know that he actually got his knob pierced. And when he, like, after he passed away, mum’s actually come to me and she told me about it. She said, look, you can either have it or you can’t have it. Straight away, I went and got it pierced and I wear it every day just to remember it.

Yes, you read that correctly. Jason decided to get his own penis piercing in honour of his father, and apparently wears it every day as a reminder of him. The penis piercing wasn’t simply a spontaneous fashion choice; it became his rather unconventional way of keeping a connection with his dad.

Talk About Keeping It in the Family

There’s something unexpectedly touching about the story, even if the details are likely more than most people wanted to know about a stranger’s family history. Jason found a rather unusual way to remember his dad, turning an unexpected discovery into a personal tribute.

Of course, most fathers pass down stories, traditions or favourite watches. Jason’s father left behind a penis piercing, and his son chose to continue the tradition with a matching piercing of his own.

It’s certainly not the most conventional father-son bonding story. Still, the penis piercing has become a daily reminder of someone Jason clearly wants to remember.

And while we certainly weren’t expecting this particular take on like father, like son, we have to give Jason credit for commitment. Some sons follow in their fathers’ footsteps. This one apparently took the sentiment rather literally, right down to the penis piercing.