Benedict Cumberbatch is letting it all hang out.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has had a successful career in acting. He’s known for several roles like Sherlock and Doctor Strange, but the actor now has another role taking up our minds. In his new film The Power of The Dog, Cumberbatch plays a charismatic and demanding rancher named Phil Burbank.

In the movie, Phil inspires fear and awe in those around him, including his brother George (played by Jesse Plemons). One day, George brings home a new wife (played by Kirsten Dunst) and son, which Phil doesn’t respond well to. But after tormenting the family for some time, Phil finds himself riddled with the problem of falling in love.

So far, this American western has been received well by moviegoers. The film premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival earlier this month and won director Jane Campion the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The movie is now set to have a limited release on November 17, 2021 and then a digital release through Netflix on December 1.

But again, the big news from this film is the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch went full-frontal in the movie. And while we have a few more months until the film gets released in theaters and on streaming, a clip of Benedict’s “benedick” is already spreading on Twitter. Though, Benedict is covered in mud during the moment. So, good luck getting a good look at it.

If you want to see the full movie on top of the full-frontal, you’ll have to wait until its limited release on November 17 and then its Netflix release on December 1.