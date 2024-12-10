Benson Boone Wraps Up 2024 with a Billion Streams

Benson Boone just had an amazing 2024 with over 3 billion streams on Spotify alone and with a Grammy nomination for ‘Best New Artist‘ in the bag; his trajectory has nowhere to go but up! Plus, he has the body of a WWE wrestler, the face of a Greek god, the flexibility of a seasoned gymnast, and the voice of an angel–what more can you ask for?

Benson Boone was spotted leaving his Cincinnati show in a speedo yesterday.

This year, Boone’s song Beautiful Things was streamed over 1.6 billion times on Spotify, with thousands of fans attending his live concerts to witness his all-out performances on stage.

From showing off his sexy six-pack to doing backflips off pianos, his shows are the complete package! The talented singer from Monroe, Washington, is well-known for flipping on stage—and it’s not just a party trick. His acrobat-worthy backflips could make you think you’re watching a Cirque du Soleil performer. On top of all that, he still hits every note perfectly!

This year, Boone won MTV’s Video Music Award for Best Alternative and received nominations for Song of the Summer, Best PUSH Performance, and Best New Artist. Additionally, he is nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards and several Billboard categories, including Top New Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for Beautiful Things, Top Radio Song, Top Selling Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) Song, all of which are pending.

The 22-year-old may not have been in the business for very long but his star power is insane! The young artist has been touring and performing in front of thousands of people who have been chanting his name and boosting his confidence on stage, yet he remains humble and grateful. After being named Variety Hitmakers Newcomer of the Year, Benson spoke of the impact that his upwards trajectory has had on him:

“I have so much trouble processing it all right now, because I’m trying to stay on top of it and make this moment bigger than just ‘Beautiful Things,’ but when I sit back and look at what’s happening, it really, truly blows my mind. It’s something a lot of people dream of, and [I’m] one of those people.”

On Instagram, Boone didn’t forget to thank his fans for the support:

“A lot of insane things have happened this year. More than I ever imagined were even a possibility for my career. Thank you for everyone that has showed up for me, made a poster, brought a friend, traveled long distances for a show, made bracelets, T-shirts, jewelry, even full outfits. Your beautiful hearts do not go unnoticed.”

Benson Boone has come a long way from American Idol audition days, and he may not have continued on the show, but his path towards stardom was never going to be stalled. So even though it was difficult to let go of big opportunities, Benson took a risk, and thankfully, his risk paid off!

“I love what I do so much, and sometimes it takes a lot out of me but I’m forever thankful for it. I hope you continue to show up for me because I will continue to show up for you. I hope you have a lovely holiday break and spend time with the people you love, cause that’s the most important thing in this world. Cheers❤️”

What a whirlwind of a year for this talented, hot, and sexy singer! Cheers!