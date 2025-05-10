Benson Boone’s Cirque du Soleil Era? Sign Us Up.

Would you be more likely to snag front-row seats to a Cirque du Soleil show if Benson Boone was backflipping off a 50-foot ladder while belting Beautiful Things with sparklers raining down behind him?



Yes? Thought so. Glad we’re all on the same page.

Photo Credit: @bensonboone

Apparently, Cirque du Soleil got the memo too. The iconic acrobatic troupe just posted a series of videos featuring the Coachella-blessed crooner flipping, tumbling, and generally defying gravity in what appears to be a regular hotel room. The video is cheekily titled “Benson Boone audition for Cirque du Soleil Pt. 1 and 2”, and if you’re wondering, yes, it’s exactly as chaotic and delightful as it sounds.

Benson, fresh off setting stages (and hearts) ablaze at Coachella, is clearly still riding that adrenaline wave. And while we’re technically still waiting on Part 3 of his unofficial audition tape — fingers crossed for some silk aerials or a casual trapeze act next — fans are already plotting their Cirque ticket purchases, just in case the singer actually makes a cameo in their next show.

Because let’s be honest: A Cirque du Soleil spectacle is already a mind-bending cocktail of stunts, music, and glittery wizardry. Toss Benson Boone into the mix, crooning emotional ballads mid-backflip with confetti cannons going off? That’s not just a show. That’s history.

Benson Boone amazing flip on SNL! pic.twitter.com/8HZwTyEENY — Benson Boone Access (@BooneAccess) May 4, 2025

So here’s the question we’re all asking: Should we start pre-ordering tickets now? Worst case scenario, we just see the usual jaw-dropping Cirque magic. Best case scenario? Benson Boone swings from the ceiling and sings directly into our souls. Either way — we win.

This flip tonight…? — Benson Boone via tiktok pic.twitter.com/Q7ecVzYqb5 — Benson Boone Access (@BooneAccess) April 18, 2025

Stay tuned for Part 3 (and maybe start stretching… because if Benson’s setting the bar this high, we might all need to limber up just to keep up).