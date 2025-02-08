Benson Boone just took show-stopping to a whole new level—literally. The 67th GRAMMY Awards was packed with unforgettable moments, but nothing quite compared to Boone’s performance of Beautiful Things. Not only did he sing beautifully (as the song title suggests), but he also proved that the stage is his playground.

Benson Boone’s live performance at the Grammys is pure art, electric ⚡️. No autotune, no DJ playing song in the background, just pure masterpiece that was neatly delivered!! Watch with your headphones on. pic.twitter.com/stWpAbppbQ — O’Riel 🎩 (@_iamoriel) February 7, 2025

During his set, tuxedos were shed with the help of supermodel Heidi Klum and host Nikki Glaser, revealing an almostskin-tight baby blue jumpsuit that put his toned chest and six-pack abs on full display. And if that wasn’t enough, Boone leaped off his piano, flipped mid-air, and landed perfectly on stage—because, of course, he did.

Turns out, his jaw-dropping stage acrobatics aren’t just for show. Before his rise to fame on American Idol (yes, he’s that guy from Season 19 who backflipped after getting his golden ticket to Hollywood), Boone was a competitive diver.

While attending Monroe High School, he placed sixth in the one-meter diving event in 2020 and seventh in 2019. Basically, he’s been flipping his way to success for years.

Even his dad, Nate Boone, saw it coming. In an interview with K5 Seattle, he shared how Benson was flipping off couches by age three, proving that some talents just come naturally.

While Boone lost out on the Best New Artist award to Chappell Roan, he still walked away as a fan favorite—Jenny from the Block included. And with his 21-date Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour kicking off on March 8 in Austin, TX, one thing’s for sure: Benson Boone isn’t just rising—he’s soaring.