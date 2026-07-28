Best Gay Movies on Netflix (2026): 23 Must-Watch LGBTQ+ Films

Movie night? We’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for the best gay movies on Netflix, you’re about to find your next obsession. This list is packed with unforgettable love stories, emotional dramas, feel-good favorites, and a few films that will completely wreck you—in the best way possible.
Some will make you laugh, some might break your heart, and others will have you thinking about the characters long after the credits roll. So grab your favorite snack, get comfy, and let’s find your next great watch.
1. Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)
Moonlight completely lived up to the hype for me. I went in expecting a beautiful love story, but I came away with something much deeper. It’s quiet, emotional, and incredibly honest, with moments that say so much without anyone speaking. By the end, I couldn’t stop thinking about Chiron and everything he’d been through.
Synopsis
Moonlight follows Chiron through three stages of his life, from a quiet child to an adult still carrying the weight of his past. As he struggles to understand his identity, he searches for acceptance, love, and a place where he can truly belong.
Along the way, he forms meaningful connections that shape his future, including a friendship that grows into something deeper. Rather than rushing the story, the film lets every emotion breathe, making each moment feel incredibly real.
Cast
- Trevante Rhodes as Chiron
- Ashton Sanders as Teen Chiron
- Alex R. Hibbert as Young Chiron
- Mahershala Ali as Juan
- Naomie Harris as Paula
- André Holland as Kevin
Director
Barry Jenkins
2. Call Me By Your Name (2017, Luca Guadagnino)
I finally understood why everyone talks about Call Me By Your Name. It’s slow in the best possible way, letting every glance, conversation, and quiet moment build naturally. The romance feels real, the Italian countryside is gorgeous, and that final scene? I was staring at the screen long after it ended.
Synopsis
Set in northern Italy during the 1980s, the story follows 17-year-old Elio as he meets Oliver, a graduate student staying with his family for the summer. What begins as curiosity slowly turns into a romance that changes both of their lives.
As their relationship grows, the film explores love, self-discovery, and the pain of knowing that some moments can’t last forever. Every conversation and quiet glance adds to its emotional impact.
Cast
- Timothée Chalamet as Elio Perlman
- Armie Hammer as Oliver
- Michael Stuhlbarg as Mr. Perlman
- Amira Casar as Annella Perlman
- Esther Garrel as Marzia
Director
Luca Guadagnino
3. The Handmaiden (2016, Park Chan-wook)
I thought I knew where The Handmaiden was going, and I couldn’t have been more wrong. Every twist completely caught me off guard, and I loved how the story kept flipping everything I thought I knew. On top of the incredible suspense, it’s also one of the most beautifully shot queer films I’ve ever watched.
Synopsis
Inspired by the novel Fingersmith, the film follows Sook-hee, a young woman hired to serve Lady Hideko, a wealthy Japanese heiress living in Korea during the Japanese occupation. Secret plans, lies, and shifting loyalties soon pull both women into a dangerous game.
As trust slowly replaces deception, an unexpected relationship begins to bloom. The film mixes romance, suspense, and stunning visuals into one unforgettable queer masterpiece.
Cast
- Kim Tae-ri as Sook-hee
- Kim Min-hee as Lady Hideko
- Ha Jung-woo as Count Fujiwara
- Cho Jin-woong as Uncle Kouzuki
Director
Park Chan-wook
4. God’s Own Country (2017, Francis Lee)
This isn’t the kind of romance that relies on grand speeches or dramatic moments, and that’s exactly why it works. I found myself completely invested in Johnny and Gheorghe as their relationship slowly grew from awkward encounters into something genuinely touching. It’s quiet, heartfelt, and one of the most realistic love stories I’ve seen.
Synopsis
Johnny Saxby spends his days working on his family’s farm in rural England while struggling with loneliness and frustration. His routine begins to change when Gheorghe, a Romanian migrant worker, arrives to help during lambing season.
As the two men spend more time together, their connection grows into something deeper. Their journey is less about dramatic moments and more about learning to open up, trust another person, and imagine a different future.
Cast
- Josh O’Connor as Johnny Saxby
- Alec Secăreanu as Gheorghe
- Gemma Jones as Deirdre Saxby
- Ian Hart as Martin Saxby
Director
Francis Lee
5. Brokeback Mountain (2005, Ang Lee)
I can’t believe it took me this long to watch Brokeback Mountain. It’s heartbreaking, beautifully acted, and one of those movies that quietly builds until it completely wrecks you. Even years after its release, it’s still one of the most powerful queer love stories ever put on screen.
Synopsis
Set across two decades, the film follows Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist after they meet while working together one summer herding sheep in Wyoming. What begins as an unexpected connection grows into a lifelong relationship that both men struggle to fully embrace.
As the years pass, they each build separate lives, get married, and start families, but neither can forget what they shared. It’s a moving story about love, regret, and the difficult choices people make when society refuses to accept them.
Cast
- Heath Ledger as Ennis Del Mar
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Jack Twist
- Michelle Williams as Alma Beers
- Anne Hathaway as Lureen Newsome
- Randy Quaid as Joe Aguirre
Director
Ang Lee
6. Carol (2015, Todd Haynes)
Carol is absolutely stunning from start to finish. The performances, the costumes, the music, and the cinematography all come together beautifully, but what really stayed with me was the chemistry between the two leads. It’s a slow-burn romance that says so much through small moments, making every scene feel intimate and unforgettable.
Synopsis
Set in 1950s New York, the story follows Therese, a young shop assistant, who meets Carol, an elegant woman going through a difficult divorce. What begins as a chance meeting soon develops into a romance that challenges the expectations of the era.
As their bond deepens, they must face social pressure, family expectations, and difficult decisions about love and freedom. It’s a timeless story about choosing happiness, even when the odds are against you.
Cast
- Cate Blanchett as Carol Aird
- Rooney Mara as Therese Belivet
- Sarah Paulson as Abby Gerhard
- Kyle Chandler as Harge Aird
- Jake Lacy as Richard Semco
Director
Todd Haynes
7. Bound (1996, The Wachowskis)
Bound was such a fun surprise. I expected a crime thriller, but I ended up getting a stylish neo-noir with unforgettable chemistry, clever twists, and two leads you can’t help but root for. It still feels fresh nearly three decades later.
Synopsis
Corky, an ex-con recently released from prison, meets Violet, the glamorous girlfriend of a dangerous mobster. The attraction between them quickly turns into a risky plan to steal millions of dollars from the mafia.
As the tension builds, the couple must stay one step ahead while navigating betrayal, lies, and constant danger. Every scene raises the stakes, making it hard not to binge the whole story if it were a series.
Cast
- Jennifer Tilly as Violet
- Gina Gershon as Corky
- Joe Pantoliano as Caesar
- Christopher Meloni as Johnnie Marzzone
Director
The Wachowskis
8. Pride (2014, Matthew Warchus)
I went into Pride expecting a feel-good comedy, but I wasn’t prepared for how emotional it would be. It’s funny, uplifting, and a wonderful reminder that real change happens when people stand together, even when they come from completely different backgrounds.
Synopsis
Inspired by true events, Pride follows a group of LGBTQ+ activists who raise money to support striking miners during the 1984 UK miners’ strike. Although the two communities seem like an unlikely match, they slowly form an unexpected friendship.
As trust grows, both groups begin to break down stereotypes and discover how much they have in common. It’s an inspiring celebration of solidarity, community, and the power of standing up for what’s right.
Cast
- Bill Nighy as Cliff
- Imelda Staunton as Hefina Headon
- Dominic West as Jonathan
- Andrew Scott as Gethin
- George MacKay as Joe Cooper
- Ben Schnetzer as Mark Ashton
Director
Matthew Warchus
9. Circus of Books (2019, Rachel Mason)
I honestly didn’t expect to love this documentary as much as I did. What starts as a story about a bookstore quickly becomes something much bigger—a fascinating look at family, acceptance, and an unexpected piece of LGBTQ+ history.
Synopsis
Circus of Books explores the true story of a straight married couple who quietly ran one of Los Angeles’ most famous gay bookstores and adult shops for decades. As their business became a safe space for the community, their own family also had to navigate changing views about identity and acceptance.
Directed by Rachel Mason, the documentary blends interviews, family memories, and LGBTQ+ history into one compelling story. It’s funny, heartfelt, and offers a unique perspective on how one small bookstore made a lasting impact.
Cast
- Barry Mason
- Karen Mason
- Rachel Mason
Director
Rachel Mason
10. Dear Ex (2018, Mag Hsu)
Dear Ex completely caught me off guard. I expected a family drama, but it turned out to be funny, emotional, and surprisingly heartfelt. It balances grief, love, and forgiveness so well that I found myself laughing one minute and tearing up the next.
Synopsis
After a funeral, a teenage son learns that his late father’s life insurance has been left to his male partner instead of the family. Furious, his mother confronts the man, leading to constant conflict and unexpected revelations.
As the story unfolds, everyone is forced to confront the truth about love, resentment, and the secrets that were left behind. Rather than choosing sides, the film reminds us that every relationship has more than one side to the story.
Cast
- Roy Chiu as Jay
- Hsieh Ying-xuan as Sanlian
- Joseph Huang as Song Cheng-xi
- Spark Chen as Ah-Jie
Director
Mag Hsu (co-directed with Hsu Chih-yen)
11. Your Name Engraved Herein (2020, Patrick Kuang-Hui Liu)
I can see why so many people recommend Your Name Engraved Herein. It’s emotional, beautifully filmed, and captures the excitement and heartbreak of first love in a way that feels incredibly real. I honestly didn’t want it to end. Your Name Engraved Herein is Taiwan’s highest-grossing LGBTQ+ film.
Synopsis
Set in Taiwan during the late 1980s, the story follows two classmates whose friendship slowly develops into something deeper as martial law comes to an end. Their growing connection forces them to confront social expectations, fear, and their own identities.
Widely recognized as Taiwan’s highest-grossing LGBTQ+ film, it’s a touching coming-of-age romance about love, acceptance, and the memories that never truly fade. It’s the kind of movie you’ll probably miss long after the credits roll.
Cast
- Edward Chen as Birdy
- Tseng Jing-hua as A-han
- Leon Dai
- Fabia Huang
Director
Patrick Kuang-Hui Liu
12. The Half of It (2020, Alice Wu)
I absolutely loved how sweet and genuine The Half of It felt. Instead of relying on big romantic moments, it focuses on friendship, identity, and all the confusing emotions that come with growing up. It’s one of those movies that quietly sneaks into your heart.
Synopsis
Ellie Chu is a smart but shy high school student who agrees to write love letters for another student hoping to impress the same girl Ellie secretly likes. As the plan unfolds, she begins to question what love and friendship really mean.
More than just a rom-com, The Half of It explores queer identity, first love, and the challenges of high school. It also offers thoughtful representation of Asian American experiences, making it one of Netflix’s most memorable coming-of-age films.
Cast
- Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu
- Daniel Diemer as Paul Munsky
- Alexxis Lemire as Aster Flores
- Wolfgang Novogratz as Trig Carson
Director
Alice Wu
13. Rustin (2023, George C. Wolfe)
Rustin is the kind of movie that teaches you something while keeping you completely invested. I knew a little about Bayard Rustin before watching, but I walked away with so much more appreciation for the man and the impact he had on history.
Synopsis
The film tells the story of Bayard Rustin, the openly gay civil rights leader who organized the historic 1963 March on Washington. Despite facing discrimination because of his sexuality, he refused to let anything stand in the way of the movement.
Rather than placing him in the background, Rustin finally gives him the spotlight he deserves. It’s an inspiring reminder that meaningful change often comes from people whose contributions have been overlooked for far too long.
Cast
- Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin
- Chris Rock
- Glynn Turman
- Jeffrey Wright
- Audra McDonald
Director
George C. Wolfe
14. The Boys in the Band (2020, Joe Mantello)
This movie is almost entirely driven by conversation, and somehow it’s impossible to look away. The performances are outstanding, and the emotions become more intense with every passing scene. It feels like watching old friends unravel over the course of one unforgettable night.
Synopsis
Set during a birthday party in New York City, the film follows a group of gay friends whose celebration slowly turns into an evening filled with painful truths, old wounds, and emotional confrontations. As drinks keep flowing, long-hidden feelings begin to surface.
Based on the iconic stage play, the film features an ensemble cast of openly gay actors bringing these complex characters to life. Their performances make this intimate drama feel just as powerful today as when the story first premiered.
Cast
- Jim Parsons
- Zachary Quinto
- Matt Bomer
- Andrew Rannells
- Charlie Carver
- Robin de Jesús
- Brian Hutchison
- Michael Benjamin Washington
- Tuc Watkins
Director
Joe Mantello
15. Alex Strangelove (2018, Craig Johnson)
Alex Strangelove is funny, awkward, and way more relatable than I expected. It perfectly captures the confusion of first love and figuring out who you are, without ever feeling overly dramatic. I finished it with a huge smile on my face.
Synopsis
Alex is a high school senior who seems to have everything figured out, including plans to lose his virginity with his girlfriend. But everything changes when he meets Elliott, a charming boy who gives him an unexpected crush.
As Alex begins questioning his sexuality, he learns that growing up isn’t always as straightforward as it seems. The film is a heartfelt coming-of-age comedy about self-discovery, friendship, and embracing who you really are.
Cast
- Daniel Doheny as Alex Truelove
- Antonio Marziale as Elliott
- Madeline Weinstein as Claire
- Joanna Adler
- William Ragsdale
Director
Craig Johnson
16. Do Revenge (2022, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson)
I had so much fun watching Do Revenge. It’s stylish, packed with twists, and feels like a modern teen classic with plenty of dark humor. Even with all the revenge plots, it still finds time to tell meaningful LGBTQ+ stories.
Synopsis
When two students team up to get revenge on the classmates who wronged them, their carefully planned scheme quickly spirals out of control. Along the way, friendships are tested, secrets come to light, and loyalties constantly change.
The film also includes a queer teen navigating high school challenges, adding another layer to the story beyond the comedy and drama. It’s clever, entertaining, and full of unexpected moments.
Cast
- Camila Mendes as Drea
- Maya Hawke as Eleanor
- Austin Abrams
- Rish Shah
- Sophie Turner
Director
Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
17. A Secret Love (2020, Chris Bolan)
A Secret Love completely melted my heart. It’s a beautiful reminder that love doesn’t need grand gestures to feel powerful. By the end, I couldn’t stop thinking about the incredible lives these two women built together.
Synopsis
This touching documentary follows Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, a lesbian couple who kept their relationship hidden for nearly seven decades. They spent most of their lives protecting their love from a society that wasn’t ready to accept them.
As they grow older, they finally open up to their families about their relationship. The result is an emotional story about commitment, resilience, and the quiet strength of lifelong love.
Cast
- Terry Donahue
- Pat Henschel
Director
Chris Bolan
18. Disclosure (2020, Sam Feder)
Disclosure completely changed the way I think about transgender representation in film and television. It’s eye-opening, thoughtful, and one of those documentaries that makes you want to revisit so many movies and TV shows with a fresh perspective.
Synopsis
Through interviews with actors, filmmakers, and activists, Disclosure examines the history of trans representation in media and how those portrayals have shaped public perception. It explores both the progress that’s been made and the stereotypes that still exist.
Rather than simply pointing out problems, the documentary celebrates trans creators while encouraging audiences to look more critically at the stories we consume. It’s informative, engaging, and an essential watch for anyone interested in LGBTQ+ cinema.
Cast
- Laverne Cox
- Jen Richards
- Trace Lysette
- Brian Michael Smith
- Lilly Wachowski
- Chaz Bono
Director
Sam Feder
19. Nuovo Olimpo (2023, Ferzan Özpetek)
If you’re in the mood for a sweeping romance, Nuovo Olimpo absolutely delivers. It’s emotional, beautifully shot, and reminds us that timing can change everything. I found myself rooting for the two leads from the very beginning.
Synopsis
Set in Italy during the late 1970s, the film follows two young men who unexpectedly fall in love after meeting by chance. Just as their romance begins, circumstances pull them apart before they truly have a chance to build a life together.
Over the years, fate gives them opportunities to reconnect as they wonder what could have been. It’s a moving story about missed chances, enduring love, and the hope that some connections never truly disappear.
Cast
- Damiano Gavino as Pietro
- Andrea Di Luigi as Enea
- Luisa Ranieri
- Greta Scarano
Director
Ferzan Özpetek
20. Single All the Way (2021, Michael Mayer)
If you’re looking for a cozy holiday movie, Single All the Way is such an easy recommendation. It’s sweet, funny, and full of holiday charm without trying too hard. I finished it with the biggest smile and immediately wanted to rewatch it every Christmas. Single All The Way features a faux-mance holiday plot.
Synopsis
Peter heads home for the holidays hoping to avoid awkward questions about being single. To keep his family off his back, he convinces his best friend, Nick, to pretend they’re dating.
What starts as a faux-mance holiday plot slowly turns into something much more real as everyone around them notices the chemistry first. It’s a warm, feel-good romantic comedy about love, family, and taking a chance on the person who’s been there all along.
Cast
- Michael Urie as Peter
- Philemon Chambers as Nick
- Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy
- Kathy Najimy as Carole
- Luke Macfarlane as James
Director
Michael Mayer
21. So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (2019, Ángeles Reiné)
This movie is pure fun with plenty of heart. It proves that romance isn’t just for the young, and I loved how it mixed humor with an uplifting message about living life on your own terms. So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! is a Spanish comedy about love at 70.
Synopsis
This Spanish comedy follows Eva as she discovers that her grandmother plans to marry her longtime female partner after years of keeping their relationship private. The surprising news sends the entire family into chaos as everyone struggles to accept the announcement.
While the story delivers plenty of laughs, it also celebrates second chances and finding love later in life. It’s a refreshing reminder that it’s never too late to choose happiness.
Cast
- Rosa Maria Sardà
- Verónica Forqué
- Ingrid García Jonsson
- David Verdaguer
Director
Ángeles Reiné
22. Will & Harper (2024, Josh Greenbaum)
Will & Harper feels less like a celebrity documentary and more like spending time with two lifelong friends. It’s funny, honest, and surprisingly emotional, with conversations that feel natural instead of scripted. I laughed a lot, but I also came away with a deeper appreciation for friendship and acceptance.
Synopsis
The documentary follows actor Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele as they embark on a cross-country road trip after Harper comes out as a trans woman. Together, they reconnect, visit familiar places, and navigate how life has changed while their friendship remains the same.
As of 2026, Will & Harper is one of the standout LGBTQ+ documentaries available on Netflix, though availability may vary by region. It’s an uplifting story about acceptance, empathy, and showing up for the people you love.
Cast
- Will Ferrell
- Harper Steele
Director
Josh Greenbaum
Early Days of LGBTQ+ Cinema on Netflix
LGBTQ+ movies have come a long way over the past few decades. Before today’s wider representation, many queer films focused on hidden relationships, social stigma, and the fight to simply exist openly. These early stories helped pave the way for the more diverse and hopeful LGBTQ+ films we enjoy today.
Netflix has introduced many viewers to these groundbreaking classics, from Bound and Brokeback Mountain to Carol and Pride. While the catalog changes over time and varies by region, these influential films remain essential watches for anyone who wants to explore the history and evolution of LGBTQ+ cinema.
How We Chose the Best Gay Movies on Netflix
Not every LGBTQ+ movie leaves a lasting impression, so we wanted this list to feature films that are truly worth your time. From timeless classics to newer releases, these picks stand out for their storytelling, representation, and lasting impact.
- LGBTQ+ stories with meaningful representation – We focused on movies that tell authentic queer stories with well-developed characters instead of relying on stereotypes or one-dimensional roles.
- Strong audience and critic reviews – Every film on this list has earned praise from viewers, critics, or both, making them easy recommendations for your next movie night.
- Award-winning or culturally important films – Many of these titles have won major awards, received international recognition, or helped change how LGBTQ+ stories are represented on screen.
- Variety of genres, countries, and identities – Love stories are just the beginning. We included romances, documentaries, dramas, comedies, and films from around the world to showcase the diversity of LGBTQ+ cinema.
- Available on Netflix in at least one region – Since Netflix’s library changes from country to country, we selected movies that are currently available in at least one region. If you don’t see a particular film, it may simply not be streaming where you live right now.
Where to Watch More LGBTQ+ Movies
Finished this list? There are plenty of ways to find even more LGBTQ+ movies. Since Netflix’s library varies by region, some titles may not be available where you live. If you’re traveling or want to explore other catalogs, a VPN may help where it’s legally permitted.
You can also expand your watchlist with these helpful guides:
- Looking for more ways to stream without spending a fortune? Check out our guide to the best free streaming apps for movies and TV shows.
- Want to binge your favorite movies without paying upfront? See our picks for the best free trial streaming services.
- For even more LGBTQ+ entertainment, explore our roundup of the best gay streaming apps.
- Prefer reading between movie nights? Don’t miss our list of the best gay books of all time.
- Trying to cut subscription costs? Compare the best streaming bundles and the cheapest streaming services to save money.
- Traveling abroad or dealing with regional restrictions? Here’s our guide to the best VPNs for Netflix that actually work.