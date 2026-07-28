Best Gay Movies on Netflix (2026): 23 Must-Watch LGBTQ+ Films

Movie night? We’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for the best gay movies on Netflix, you’re about to find your next obsession. This list is packed with unforgettable love stories, emotional dramas, feel-good favorites, and a few films that will completely wreck you—in the best way possible.

Some will make you laugh, some might break your heart, and others will have you thinking about the characters long after the credits roll. So grab your favorite snack, get comfy, and let’s find your next great watch.

1. Moonlight (2016, Barry Jenkins)

Moonlight completely lived up to the hype for me. I went in expecting a beautiful love story, but I came away with something much deeper. It’s quiet, emotional, and incredibly honest, with moments that say so much without anyone speaking. By the end, I couldn’t stop thinking about Chiron and everything he’d been through.

Synopsis

Moonlight follows Chiron through three stages of his life, from a quiet child to an adult still carrying the weight of his past. As he struggles to understand his identity, he searches for acceptance, love, and a place where he can truly belong.

Along the way, he forms meaningful connections that shape his future, including a friendship that grows into something deeper. Rather than rushing the story, the film lets every emotion breathe, making each moment feel incredibly real.

Cast

Trevante Rhodes as Chiron

Ashton Sanders as Teen Chiron

Alex R. Hibbert as Young Chiron

Mahershala Ali as Juan

Naomie Harris as Paula

André Holland as Kevin

Director

Barry Jenkins

2. Call Me By Your Name (2017, Luca Guadagnino)

I finally understood why everyone talks about Call Me By Your Name. It’s slow in the best possible way, letting every glance, conversation, and quiet moment build naturally. The romance feels real, the Italian countryside is gorgeous, and that final scene? I was staring at the screen long after it ended.

Synopsis

Set in northern Italy during the 1980s, the story follows 17-year-old Elio as he meets Oliver, a graduate student staying with his family for the summer. What begins as curiosity slowly turns into a romance that changes both of their lives.

As their relationship grows, the film explores love, self-discovery, and the pain of knowing that some moments can’t last forever. Every conversation and quiet glance adds to its emotional impact.

Cast

Timothée Chalamet as Elio Perlman

Armie Hammer as Oliver

Michael Stuhlbarg as Mr. Perlman

Amira Casar as Annella Perlman

Esther Garrel as Marzia

Director

Luca Guadagnino

3. The Handmaiden (2016, Park Chan-wook)

I thought I knew where The Handmaiden was going, and I couldn’t have been more wrong. Every twist completely caught me off guard, and I loved how the story kept flipping everything I thought I knew. On top of the incredible suspense, it’s also one of the most beautifully shot queer films I’ve ever watched.

Synopsis

Inspired by the novel Fingersmith, the film follows Sook-hee, a young woman hired to serve Lady Hideko, a wealthy Japanese heiress living in Korea during the Japanese occupation. Secret plans, lies, and shifting loyalties soon pull both women into a dangerous game.

As trust slowly replaces deception, an unexpected relationship begins to bloom. The film mixes romance, suspense, and stunning visuals into one unforgettable queer masterpiece.

Cast

Kim Tae-ri as Sook-hee

Kim Min-hee as Lady Hideko

Ha Jung-woo as Count Fujiwara

Cho Jin-woong as Uncle Kouzuki

Director

Park Chan-wook

This isn’t the kind of romance that relies on grand speeches or dramatic moments, and that’s exactly why it works. I found myself completely invested in Johnny and Gheorghe as their relationship slowly grew from awkward encounters into something genuinely touching. It’s quiet, heartfelt, and one of the most realistic love stories I’ve seen.

Synopsis

Johnny Saxby spends his days working on his family’s farm in rural England while struggling with loneliness and frustration. His routine begins to change when Gheorghe, a Romanian migrant worker, arrives to help during lambing season.

As the two men spend more time together, their connection grows into something deeper. Their journey is less about dramatic moments and more about learning to open up, trust another person, and imagine a different future.

Cast

Josh O’Connor as Johnny Saxby

Alec Secăreanu as Gheorghe

Gemma Jones as Deirdre Saxby

Ian Hart as Martin Saxby

Director

Francis Lee

5. Brokeback Mountain (2005, Ang Lee)

I can’t believe it took me this long to watch Brokeback Mountain. It’s heartbreaking, beautifully acted, and one of those movies that quietly builds until it completely wrecks you. Even years after its release, it’s still one of the most powerful queer love stories ever put on screen.

Synopsis

Set across two decades, the film follows Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist after they meet while working together one summer herding sheep in Wyoming. What begins as an unexpected connection grows into a lifelong relationship that both men struggle to fully embrace.

As the years pass, they each build separate lives, get married, and start families, but neither can forget what they shared. It’s a moving story about love, regret, and the difficult choices people make when society refuses to accept them.

Cast

Heath Ledger as Ennis Del Mar

Jake Gyllenhaal as Jack Twist

Michelle Williams as Alma Beers

Anne Hathaway as Lureen Newsome

Randy Quaid as Joe Aguirre

Director

Ang Lee

6. Carol (2015, Todd Haynes)

Carol is absolutely stunning from start to finish. The performances, the costumes, the music, and the cinematography all come together beautifully, but what really stayed with me was the chemistry between the two leads. It’s a slow-burn romance that says so much through small moments, making every scene feel intimate and unforgettable.

Synopsis

Set in 1950s New York, the story follows Therese, a young shop assistant, who meets Carol, an elegant woman going through a difficult divorce. What begins as a chance meeting soon develops into a romance that challenges the expectations of the era.

As their bond deepens, they must face social pressure, family expectations, and difficult decisions about love and freedom. It’s a timeless story about choosing happiness, even when the odds are against you.

Cast

Cate Blanchett as Carol Aird

Rooney Mara as Therese Belivet

Sarah Paulson as Abby Gerhard

Kyle Chandler as Harge Aird

Jake Lacy as Richard Semco

Director

Todd Haynes

7. Bound (1996, The Wachowskis)

Bound was such a fun surprise. I expected a crime thriller, but I ended up getting a stylish neo-noir with unforgettable chemistry, clever twists, and two leads you can’t help but root for. It still feels fresh nearly three decades later.

Synopsis

Corky, an ex-con recently released from prison, meets Violet, the glamorous girlfriend of a dangerous mobster. The attraction between them quickly turns into a risky plan to steal millions of dollars from the mafia.

As the tension builds, the couple must stay one step ahead while navigating betrayal, lies, and constant danger. Every scene raises the stakes, making it hard not to binge the whole story if it were a series.

Cast

Jennifer Tilly as Violet

Gina Gershon as Corky

Joe Pantoliano as Caesar

Christopher Meloni as Johnnie Marzzone

Director

The Wachowskis

8. Pride (2014, Matthew Warchus)

I went into Pride expecting a feel-good comedy, but I wasn’t prepared for how emotional it would be. It’s funny, uplifting, and a wonderful reminder that real change happens when people stand together, even when they come from completely different backgrounds.

Synopsis

Inspired by true events, Pride follows a group of LGBTQ+ activists who raise money to support striking miners during the 1984 UK miners’ strike. Although the two communities seem like an unlikely match, they slowly form an unexpected friendship.

As trust grows, both groups begin to break down stereotypes and discover how much they have in common. It’s an inspiring celebration of solidarity, community, and the power of standing up for what’s right.

Cast

Bill Nighy as Cliff

Imelda Staunton as Hefina Headon

Dominic West as Jonathan

Andrew Scott as Gethin

George MacKay as Joe Cooper

Ben Schnetzer as Mark Ashton

Director

Matthew Warchus

9. Circus of Books (2019, Rachel Mason)

I honestly didn’t expect to love this documentary as much as I did. What starts as a story about a bookstore quickly becomes something much bigger—a fascinating look at family, acceptance, and an unexpected piece of LGBTQ+ history.

Synopsis

Circus of Books explores the true story of a straight married couple who quietly ran one of Los Angeles’ most famous gay bookstores and adult shops for decades. As their business became a safe space for the community, their own family also had to navigate changing views about identity and acceptance.

Directed by Rachel Mason, the documentary blends interviews, family memories, and LGBTQ+ history into one compelling story. It’s funny, heartfelt, and offers a unique perspective on how one small bookstore made a lasting impact.

Cast

Barry Mason

Karen Mason

Rachel Mason

Director

Rachel Mason

10. Dear Ex (2018, Mag Hsu)

Dear Ex completely caught me off guard. I expected a family drama, but it turned out to be funny, emotional, and surprisingly heartfelt. It balances grief, love, and forgiveness so well that I found myself laughing one minute and tearing up the next.

Synopsis

After a funeral, a teenage son learns that his late father’s life insurance has been left to his male partner instead of the family. Furious, his mother confronts the man, leading to constant conflict and unexpected revelations.

As the story unfolds, everyone is forced to confront the truth about love, resentment, and the secrets that were left behind. Rather than choosing sides, the film reminds us that every relationship has more than one side to the story.

Cast

Roy Chiu as Jay

Hsieh Ying-xuan as Sanlian

Joseph Huang as Song Cheng-xi

Spark Chen as Ah-Jie

Director

Mag Hsu (co-directed with Hsu Chih-yen)

11. Your Name Engraved Herein (2020, Patrick Kuang-Hui Liu)

I can see why so many people recommend Your Name Engraved Herein. It’s emotional, beautifully filmed, and captures the excitement and heartbreak of first love in a way that feels incredibly real. I honestly didn’t want it to end. Your Name Engraved Herein is Taiwan’s highest-grossing LGBTQ+ film.

Synopsis

Set in Taiwan during the late 1980s, the story follows two classmates whose friendship slowly develops into something deeper as martial law comes to an end. Their growing connection forces them to confront social expectations, fear, and their own identities.

Widely recognized as Taiwan’s highest-grossing LGBTQ+ film, it’s a touching coming-of-age romance about love, acceptance, and the memories that never truly fade. It’s the kind of movie you’ll probably miss long after the credits roll.

Cast

Edward Chen as Birdy

Tseng Jing-hua as A-han

Leon Dai

Fabia Huang

Director

Patrick Kuang-Hui Liu

12. The Half of It (2020, Alice Wu)

I absolutely loved how sweet and genuine The Half of It felt. Instead of relying on big romantic moments, it focuses on friendship, identity, and all the confusing emotions that come with growing up. It’s one of those movies that quietly sneaks into your heart.

Synopsis

Ellie Chu is a smart but shy high school student who agrees to write love letters for another student hoping to impress the same girl Ellie secretly likes. As the plan unfolds, she begins to question what love and friendship really mean.

More than just a rom-com, The Half of It explores queer identity, first love, and the challenges of high school. It also offers thoughtful representation of Asian American experiences, making it one of Netflix’s most memorable coming-of-age films.

Cast

Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu

Daniel Diemer as Paul Munsky

Alexxis Lemire as Aster Flores

Wolfgang Novogratz as Trig Carson

Director

Alice Wu

13. Rustin (2023, George C. Wolfe)

Rustin is the kind of movie that teaches you something while keeping you completely invested. I knew a little about Bayard Rustin before watching, but I walked away with so much more appreciation for the man and the impact he had on history.

Synopsis

The film tells the story of Bayard Rustin, the openly gay civil rights leader who organized the historic 1963 March on Washington. Despite facing discrimination because of his sexuality, he refused to let anything stand in the way of the movement.

Rather than placing him in the background, Rustin finally gives him the spotlight he deserves. It’s an inspiring reminder that meaningful change often comes from people whose contributions have been overlooked for far too long.

Cast

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin

Chris Rock

Glynn Turman

Jeffrey Wright

Audra McDonald

Director

George C. Wolfe

14. The Boys in the Band (2020, Joe Mantello)

This movie is almost entirely driven by conversation, and somehow it’s impossible to look away. The performances are outstanding, and the emotions become more intense with every passing scene. It feels like watching old friends unravel over the course of one unforgettable night.

Synopsis

Set during a birthday party in New York City, the film follows a group of gay friends whose celebration slowly turns into an evening filled with painful truths, old wounds, and emotional confrontations. As drinks keep flowing, long-hidden feelings begin to surface.

Based on the iconic stage play, the film features an ensemble cast of openly gay actors bringing these complex characters to life. Their performances make this intimate drama feel just as powerful today as when the story first premiered.

Cast

Jim Parsons

Zachary Quinto

Matt Bomer

Andrew Rannells

Charlie Carver

Robin de Jesús

Brian Hutchison

Michael Benjamin Washington

Tuc Watkins

Director

Joe Mantello

15. Alex Strangelove (2018, Craig Johnson)

Alex Strangelove is funny, awkward, and way more relatable than I expected. It perfectly captures the confusion of first love and figuring out who you are, without ever feeling overly dramatic. I finished it with a huge smile on my face.

Synopsis

Alex is a high school senior who seems to have everything figured out, including plans to lose his virginity with his girlfriend. But everything changes when he meets Elliott, a charming boy who gives him an unexpected crush.

As Alex begins questioning his sexuality, he learns that growing up isn’t always as straightforward as it seems. The film is a heartfelt coming-of-age comedy about self-discovery, friendship, and embracing who you really are.

Cast

Daniel Doheny as Alex Truelove

Antonio Marziale as Elliott

Madeline Weinstein as Claire

Joanna Adler

William Ragsdale

Director

Craig Johnson

16. Do Revenge (2022, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson)

I had so much fun watching Do Revenge. It’s stylish, packed with twists, and feels like a modern teen classic with plenty of dark humor. Even with all the revenge plots, it still finds time to tell meaningful LGBTQ+ stories.

Synopsis

When two students team up to get revenge on the classmates who wronged them, their carefully planned scheme quickly spirals out of control. Along the way, friendships are tested, secrets come to light, and loyalties constantly change.

The film also includes a queer teen navigating high school challenges, adding another layer to the story beyond the comedy and drama. It’s clever, entertaining, and full of unexpected moments.

Cast

Camila Mendes as Drea

Maya Hawke as Eleanor

Austin Abrams

Rish Shah

Sophie Turner

Director

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

17. A Secret Love (2020, Chris Bolan)

A Secret Love completely melted my heart. It’s a beautiful reminder that love doesn’t need grand gestures to feel powerful. By the end, I couldn’t stop thinking about the incredible lives these two women built together.

Synopsis

This touching documentary follows Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, a lesbian couple who kept their relationship hidden for nearly seven decades. They spent most of their lives protecting their love from a society that wasn’t ready to accept them.

As they grow older, they finally open up to their families about their relationship. The result is an emotional story about commitment, resilience, and the quiet strength of lifelong love.

Cast

Terry Donahue

Pat Henschel

Director

Chris Bolan

18. Disclosure (2020, Sam Feder)

Disclosure completely changed the way I think about transgender representation in film and television. It’s eye-opening, thoughtful, and one of those documentaries that makes you want to revisit so many movies and TV shows with a fresh perspective.

Synopsis

Through interviews with actors, filmmakers, and activists, Disclosure examines the history of trans representation in media and how those portrayals have shaped public perception. It explores both the progress that’s been made and the stereotypes that still exist.

Rather than simply pointing out problems, the documentary celebrates trans creators while encouraging audiences to look more critically at the stories we consume. It’s informative, engaging, and an essential watch for anyone interested in LGBTQ+ cinema.

Cast

Laverne Cox

Jen Richards

Trace Lysette

Brian Michael Smith

Lilly Wachowski

Chaz Bono

Director

Sam Feder

19. Nuovo Olimpo (2023, Ferzan Özpetek)

If you’re in the mood for a sweeping romance, Nuovo Olimpo absolutely delivers. It’s emotional, beautifully shot, and reminds us that timing can change everything. I found myself rooting for the two leads from the very beginning.

Synopsis

Set in Italy during the late 1970s, the film follows two young men who unexpectedly fall in love after meeting by chance. Just as their romance begins, circumstances pull them apart before they truly have a chance to build a life together.

Over the years, fate gives them opportunities to reconnect as they wonder what could have been. It’s a moving story about missed chances, enduring love, and the hope that some connections never truly disappear.

Cast

Damiano Gavino as Pietro

Andrea Di Luigi as Enea

Luisa Ranieri

Greta Scarano

Director

Ferzan Özpetek

20. Single All the Way (2021, Michael Mayer)

If you’re looking for a cozy holiday movie, Single All the Way is such an easy recommendation. It’s sweet, funny, and full of holiday charm without trying too hard. I finished it with the biggest smile and immediately wanted to rewatch it every Christmas. Single All The Way features a faux-mance holiday plot.

Synopsis

Peter heads home for the holidays hoping to avoid awkward questions about being single. To keep his family off his back, he convinces his best friend, Nick, to pretend they’re dating.

What starts as a faux-mance holiday plot slowly turns into something much more real as everyone around them notices the chemistry first. It’s a warm, feel-good romantic comedy about love, family, and taking a chance on the person who’s been there all along.

Cast

Michael Urie as Peter

Philemon Chambers as Nick

Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy

Kathy Najimy as Carole

Luke Macfarlane as James

Director

Michael Mayer

This movie is pure fun with plenty of heart. It proves that romance isn’t just for the young, and I loved how it mixed humor with an uplifting message about living life on your own terms. So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! is a Spanish comedy about love at 70.

Synopsis

This Spanish comedy follows Eva as she discovers that her grandmother plans to marry her longtime female partner after years of keeping their relationship private. The surprising news sends the entire family into chaos as everyone struggles to accept the announcement.

While the story delivers plenty of laughs, it also celebrates second chances and finding love later in life. It’s a refreshing reminder that it’s never too late to choose happiness.

Cast

Rosa Maria Sardà

Verónica Forqué

Ingrid García Jonsson

David Verdaguer

Director

Ángeles Reiné

Will & Harper feels less like a celebrity documentary and more like spending time with two lifelong friends. It’s funny, honest, and surprisingly emotional, with conversations that feel natural instead of scripted. I laughed a lot, but I also came away with a deeper appreciation for friendship and acceptance.

Synopsis

The documentary follows actor Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele as they embark on a cross-country road trip after Harper comes out as a trans woman. Together, they reconnect, visit familiar places, and navigate how life has changed while their friendship remains the same.

As of 2026, Will & Harper is one of the standout LGBTQ+ documentaries available on Netflix, though availability may vary by region. It’s an uplifting story about acceptance, empathy, and showing up for the people you love.

Cast

Will Ferrell

Harper Steele

Director

Josh Greenbaum

Early Days of LGBTQ+ Cinema on Netflix

LGBTQ+ movies have come a long way over the past few decades. Before today’s wider representation, many queer films focused on hidden relationships, social stigma, and the fight to simply exist openly. These early stories helped pave the way for the more diverse and hopeful LGBTQ+ films we enjoy today.

Netflix has introduced many viewers to these groundbreaking classics, from Bound and Brokeback Mountain to Carol and Pride. While the catalog changes over time and varies by region, these influential films remain essential watches for anyone who wants to explore the history and evolution of LGBTQ+ cinema.

How We Chose the Best Gay Movies on Netflix

Not every LGBTQ+ movie leaves a lasting impression, so we wanted this list to feature films that are truly worth your time. From timeless classics to newer releases, these picks stand out for their storytelling, representation, and lasting impact.

LGBTQ+ stories with meaningful representation – We focused on movies that tell authentic queer stories with well-developed characters instead of relying on stereotypes or one-dimensional roles.

Strong audience and critic reviews – Every film on this list has earned praise from viewers, critics, or both, making them easy recommendations for your next movie night.

Award-winning or culturally important films – Many of these titles have won major awards, received international recognition, or helped change how LGBTQ+ stories are represented on screen.

Variety of genres, countries, and identities – Love stories are just the beginning. We included romances, documentaries, dramas, comedies, and films from around the world to showcase the diversity of LGBTQ+ cinema .

Available on Netflix in at least one region – Since Netflix’s library changes from country to country, we selected movies that are currently available in at least one region. If you don’t see a particular film, it may simply not be streaming where you live right now.

Where to Watch More LGBTQ+ Movies

Finished this list? There are plenty of ways to find even more LGBTQ+ movies. Since Netflix’s library varies by region, some titles may not be available where you live. If you’re traveling or want to explore other catalogs, a VPN may help where it’s legally permitted.

You can also expand your watchlist with these helpful guides: