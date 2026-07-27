Lauren Boebert’s Wild Amazon Warehouse Moon Landing Theory

Some conspiracy theories ask you to think outside the box. Lauren Boebert‘s latest one asks you to ignore the calendar entirely.

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The Republican congresswoman, fresh off her unsuccessful push to turn President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban into law this week, is making headlines once again after suggesting the 1969 moon landing was filmed inside an Amazon warehouse—a logistical feat made especially impressive by one tiny detail: Amazon wouldn’t exist until 1994.

Talk about Prime delivery.

Boebert’s Moon Landing Meets Prime Shipping

MeidasTouch reporter Pablo Manriquez caught Boebert outside the U.S. Capitol during the anniversary week of the Apollo 11 moon landing and asked what she thought about one of history’s most famous achievements.

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PabloReports: The fellas at MeidasTouch want to know where you’re at on the moon landing. The anniversary was yesterday. Boebert: I don’t know. I think it was done in an Amazon warehouse… Oh, they didn’t have those then—a different warehouse. pic.twitter.com/J75AqQ6dah — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2026

“I don’t know, I think it was done in an Amazon warehouse,” she replied while looking at her phone.

Unfortunately for Boebert, the timeline had other plans. Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, while Amazon wasn’t founded until 1994, leaving a rather inconvenient 25-year gap. Boebert appeared to realize the chronological mix-up almost immediately.

“Oh, they didn’t have those then. A different warehouse.”

Now that’s what we call a same-day correction. She then added another dose of skepticism.

“I’m not convinced in half the things the government tells us,” the sitting U.S. congresswoman continued. “Have a great day.”

The Internet Had Prime Material

The exchange quickly drew attention online, where plenty of viewers couldn’t resist pointing out the accidental time warp. Believing the moon landing was staged is one thing. Believing Amazon had warehouses decades before Amazon existed? That’s a plot twist even science fiction might reject.

Boebert has long been associated with conspiracy theories, so the comments didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Still, accidentally giving Amazon a 25-year head start on its own founding turned the moment into comedy gold.

If nothing else, Boebert’s exchange proved one thing: even conspiracy theories need a fact-check every now and then. History can be surprisingly stubborn, and calendars have an annoying habit of keeping receipts.

Whether you see it as a simple slip of the tongue or another unforgettable political gaffe, one thing is certain: Amazon has delivered millions of packages—but it definitely wasn’t shipping astronauts to the moon in 1969.

What do you think? Was this just an all-time political brain freeze, or has reality become funnier than satire?