Big Shooter + Ready For Cookies + More Eye Candy

| By

Alejo Ospina showing off his big shooter

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, getting out there and living life, starting with Alejo Ospina and his big shooter.

‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams struck a pose for GQ Magazine:

hudson

Ignacio smooched his beau under the fireworks:

ignacio

Pop star Benson Boone got his hairs did.

benson boone

Austin Casey took inventory:

austin

Florian was ready for cookies:

bignasty

Wellington looked buff at the beach:

Wellington

‘The Traitors’ champ Dylan Efron spent the holidays in Joshua Tree:

dylanE

Byron chilled before the holiday:

byron

Gustavo and Nick rode the waves in Rio:

gustavo

PJ and Thomas remembered their engagement anniversary:

pj thoams

Ryan Cleary found some bliss in the Dominican Republic:

ryanC

Cover model Kevin Davis recapped his 2025:

KevinD

Joe was island-hopping in Belize:

Joe

Footballer Josh Cavallo and Leighton beached it for the holidays:

JoshC

