Let’s be honest — no one was expecting Lex Luthor to be hot. Menacing? Yes. Power-hungry? Obviously. Bald and intimidating? That’s the vibe. But sexy? That’s not usually part of the evil genius starter pack. And yet, here we are — Nicholas Hoult has officially entered his Hot Lex Luthor era, and frankly, we’re not okay.

The upcoming Superman reboot has a lot going for it — David Corenswet looking every bit the classic Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan bringing sharpness to Lois Lane, and now, Nicholas Hoult serving slick, smart, and cunning as Lex Luthor. In the film, Hoult’s gone full chrome-dome, delivering high-gloss villain realness with a clean-shaven head and a razor-sharp stare. But off-screen? A whole different energy — and it’s giving runway-ready villain who just might steal your heart.

The press tour has been practically a fashion show, with Hoult spotted during Paris Fashion Week sporting a blonder, edgier look that has fans doing double-takes and double taps. With his clean-cut blonde hair, tailored fits, and boyish smirk, he’s serving everything from old-Hollywood charm to futuristic model boyfriend. He looked impeccably delightful (yes, we’re coining that) in his front-row appearances, making it very clear that the villain era isn’t just hot — it’s haute.

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, the chemistry between Hoult and Corenswet is turning heads and confusing allegiances. Their behind-the-scenes content? A masterclass in bromantic tension. Whether they’re doing goofy voiceovers, sharing on-set banter, or posing side-by-side like they just wrapped a secret fashion campaign, fans can’t help but wonder — is Superman actually a secret love story between Lex and Kal-El?

TikTok comments are thirstier than a Kryptonian in a desert. “Am I rooting for the villain… or the romance?” one user asked, while another declared, “The way they look at each other?? Lois, babe, you’re in danger.”

david corenswet and nicholas hoult on max pic.twitter.com/XcbURTxBKJ — david corenswet gifs (@dcorenswetgifs) July 4, 2025

And let’s not forget the acting. Hoult is reportedly bringing depth and dimension to Lex, portraying a version of the classic villain who’s as unsettling as he is magnetic. Add that to his cheeky charm and smoldering looks? Suddenly world domination feels a little… tempting.

So whether you’re here for the plot, the pretty faces, or to witness a new kind of Superman-Lex dynamic unfold, one thing’s for sure: Nicholas Hoult has redefined what it means to be a villain. Bald on screen, blonde off screen, always irresistible.

Superman, who? We’re team Lex Luthor now.