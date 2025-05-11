Blue Eyes, Bubbles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Armaan, whose bangs were as pumped as his biceps.

Advertisement

Nyle DiMarco and (his gorgeous blue eyes) celebrated another trip around the sun:

Gus Kenworthy could sit in mud and still be hot:

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race pit crew hottie Bruno Alcantara visited the “beauty shop:”

Advertisement

Josh Mair checked in:

Advertisement

Max Emerson stretched:

Levi Conely went hiking:

Advertisement

Petr Hollesch found peace in the pool:

Advertisement

Armstrong wore white out on the water:

Advertisement

Shomari Francis was all smiles in the sunshine:

Bruno Baba tried surfing (click to play):

Advertisement

Dani Garrido got back to the gym:

Advertisement

Luke Evans posed with his pup:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris jumped in the pool…

…while Chris Salvatore enjoyed the bubbles: