Bowen Yang’s New Role Has Heart—and a Little Cheek

Bowen Yang has a standout moment in the upcoming remake of The Wedding Banquet—and it’s one he can’t wait for his mom to see.

Photo Credit: @fayedunaway

Advertisement

Not for a tearjerking monologue or sweeping romantic gesture, but because, well… Bowen Yang bares his butt on screen in a surprise scene that’s sure to get people talking.

“She’s going to see my ass,” he said with a grin in an exclusive interview with People. “But it’s going to be great.”

Advertisement

That cheeky moment (pun absolutely intended) is just one of many reasons The Wedding Banquet is a big deal—not just for Yang, but for rom-com lovers and queer cinema fans everywhere. The 1993 Ang Lee classic has been reimagined for a new generation, with Yang starring alongside Korean actor Han Gi-chan, Lily Gladstone, and the ever-brilliant Kelly Marie Tran.

RELATED: ‘Anyone But You’s Sydney Sweeney Gets Played by Secretly Straight Bowen Yang

The story still centers on the deliciously complicated premise that made the original iconic: Min (played by Han Gi-chan), a gay man, agrees to a green-card marriage with his boyfriend’s (Yang) lesbian friend Angela (Tran) and her partner Lee (Gladstone), in exchange for IVF treatments. But just when they think they’ve got the scheme all figured out—surprise! Min’s traditional grandmother decides to throw a full Korean wedding banquet. Hijinks, heartache, and a whole lot of feelings ensue.

Advertisement

While Bowen jokes about the risqué scene, his connection to the film runs much deeper than what’s, uh, shown on screen. In the same People interview, he reflects on how personal this story really is.

Back in 2020, Yang revealed to The New York Times that his parents once enrolled him in gay conversion therapy after stumbling upon some NSFW AOL chat logs. “We don’t understand this,” they told him at the time. “Where we come from, this doesn’t happen.”

Now, fast forward to 2025, and there’s been a seismic shift in that story. “They embrace my queerness, and they ask about it,” Yang tells People. “They’re curious about it, they want to know more. And I never thought I would get to that point.”

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @fayedunaway

It’s that full-circle growth—of both personal healing and cultural understanding—that makes this film hit different. Yang may not have been too emotional while reading the script (“I was reading through it in a way that was probably a little bit more detached,” he admits), but he definitely felt the weight of the project. Having resonated deeply with the original film, stepping into this reimagined version feels like more than just a role—it’s a nod to his past, and a celebration of how far he and so many others have come.

Advertisement

And let’s be real: a queer romantic comedy with a cast this stacked? We’re absolutely RSVPing to The Wedding Banquet. Whether you come for the drama, the heartfelt moments, or Bowen’s unexpectedly public derrière debut, one thing’s certain—this is one party you don’t want to miss.

Reference: People