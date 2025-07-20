Well, Facebook’s algorithm has done it again—served us a piping hot plate of “Wait, what?” with a side of heartwarming surprise. The now-viral video titled “I Fell in Love With My Girlfriend’s Gay Best Friend” has been making the rounds faster than you can say polyamory, and it’s got everyone—from your titas to your Twitter mutuals—buzzing.

Photo Credit: Love Don’t Judge (Facebook)

Advertisement

The unlikely trio at the center of this twisty-turny rom-com? Sarah, James, and Hunter. Sarah and James were high school sweethearts (cue the awws), and Hunter came into the picture during their college days when the couple was looking for a dorm and ended up with a one-bedroom apartment—and, apparently, a lifelong roommate-slash-romantic plot twist.

Photo Credit: Love Don’t Judge

Let’s break it down like a Buzzfeed relationship chart:

Sarah: straight, passionate, and self-admittedly jealous.

James: bisexual, in touch with his feelings (eventually).

Hunter: gay, but bi-romantic—i.e., he can form romantic connections with more than one gender, even if he’s not sexually attracted to all of them.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: Love Don’t Judge

Cue dramatic music: Hunter started catching feelings for Sarah, despite being gay. “I knew I cared for her as more than a friend, but at the same time, I knew I was gay. So I was a little confused myself,” he explained. Honestly? Same, Hunter. Same.

Now, Sarah also started feeling something for Hunter but kept trying to fact-check her way out of it: “One, I’m with James. Two, he’s gay.” (An iconic inner monologue, honestly.) Still, her feelings for James never wavered. Eventually, she did what every brave reality TV contestant dreams of—she sat them both down and said: “I have feelings for you both.”

Advertisement

Photo Credit: Love Don’t Judge

The most shocked person in the room? James. But after some soul-searching—and a few rewatches of Schitt’s Creek, probably—James realized he also loved and cared for Hunter. Plot twist: James hadn’t even come out to himself yet when Hunter entered their lives. Now? He’s fully out and fully in love. Growth!

When asked if this blossomed into a throuple, Sarah quickly shut that down. “Never,” she said. “I’m too jealous.” And yet… here they are. One emotionally-cohesive throuple, sleeping in one bed and fielding so many questions from confused friends, curious coworkers, and nosy relatives. The most asked question? “How does your bedroom situation work?” Their answer: “We all sleep in the same bed. That’s it.” No orgies. No spreadsheets. Just a big ol’ California king (we hope).

Advertisement

Photo Credit: Love Don’t Judge

Despite criticism—“It’s just a phase!” “You’ll go back to normal!”—the trio maintains this is their normal. They didn’t fall into this dynamic by accident or manipulation. It was mutual, consensual, and full of love (and probably some epic roommate agreements).

The real takeaway? Love doesn’t always follow a straight line—or a straight person. Keep an open mind, and maybe, just maybe, your next great love story starts in a cramped one-bedroom apartment too.

RELATED: Sex on a Slide? Fat-Butt Hookups? Just a Day on Reddit’s Gay Side