BOYR!OT On New Music, Rebranding, & Providing a Safe Space for Misfits

BOYR!OT, the self-proclaimed “edgy chaotic queerdos” made up of Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile, is crashing onto the music scene with a compelling fusion of alternative sounds that blends the essence of the 2000s pop-punk era with contemporary electronic elements.

Hailing from Los Angeles and formerly known as the glam-pop pair Fab the Duo, the band rebranded themselves and ignited a defiant spark. Not only does their music embody a message of self-acceptance and goes against societal norms, but it deeply resonates with outcasts, rebels, and nonconformists. BOYR!OT’s rebellious spirit is evident as they position to revolutionize the queer music scene.

In May, BOYR!OT released their debut single, “MA!N CHARACTER,” which serves as a powerful anthem for self-confidence, symbolizing the band’s imminent rise to prominence. Last month, they dropped their second single, “ALL THE BEST, JESS,” a rage-filled summer anthem that will make listeners want to fight, dance, and start a mosh pit.

Instinct recently caught up with Driscoll and Eprile to talk more about the tracks and their new, alternative sound, as well as why they decided to reinvent themselves artistically, future goals they hope to accomplish with their music, and their never-ending commitment to providing a safe space and giving a voice to those who feel marginalized.

Check out the full video interview below.

BOYR!OT…

