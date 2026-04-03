Brian Littrell Allegedly Heard Saying “You Wanna Be Gay?” During Fight

Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell is facing public scrutiny after a video surfaced showing a tense exchange between the singer and a beachgoer—an encounter that has since sparked conversation.

In the footage, Littrell is heard saying, “You wanna be gay? You wanna be a pu**y?”—a remark made during the height of the argument that has drawn attention not just for the altercation itself, but for the language used in the moment.

The video, obtained by local outlet WMBB, stems from an incident on March 22 in Walton County, Florida. According to reports, Littrell approached a man identified as Kyle Gallagher while on a stretch of beach near Littrell’s property.

Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell, 51, makes false allegations against a beachgoer. Brian Littrell decided to confront Kyle Gallagher near his property in Santa Rosa Beach. The problem is Littrell’s video matched Gallagher’s story & not his own. Wet Sand is public access in FL. pic.twitter.com/QcO6N8EZfk — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) April 2, 2026

In the footage, Littrell appears to mark a boundary in the sand, indicating what he claims is private property. The interaction quickly escalates, with both men accusing each other of crossing boundaries—physically and verbally.

At one point, Littrell says, “What the f— dude?” while Gallagher responds, “Get out of my face bro.” The two continue arguing over whether one grabbed the other’s phone, with Gallagher stating he reacted out of reflex after feeling startled.

During the exchange, Gallagher is also heard saying, “Look at this gay s–t,” while laughing, as both men begin recording each other.

Legal Claims and Conflicting Accounts

Following the incident, Littrell called 911 and filed an affidavit alleging that Gallagher “struck his hand, was belligerent and disturbing the peace,” and made him feel unsafe, according to WMBB.

However, Gallagher told police he felt “startled” by the phone being placed close to his face and acted instinctively. After reviewing the evidence—including the video itself—Walton County’s Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Josh Mitchell declined to recommend charges, citing a “lack of criminal intent.” The report also noted that the footage supported Gallagher’s version of events.

Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell’s attempt to press criminal charges against a beachgoer in front of his property failed this week. https://t.co/eR4bNxPdD3 pic.twitter.com/u3KfdMRJa1 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 2, 2026

Littrell’s attorney, Peter Ticktin, pushed back on that conclusion, telling PEOPLE, “Littrell was assaulted by a hostile beach protester,” and criticized local authorities for not pursuing the case.

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The Larger Property Dispute

Littrell and his family have been involved in an ongoing dispute regarding beach access near their Santa Rosa Beach home, which they purchased in 2023 for $3.8 million.

In a separate civil complaint filed in September 2025, Littrell, his wife Leighanne Littrell, and their property entity accused a local resident of repeated trespassing. That case has since gone through multiple filings, including a dismissal “without prejudice” and a refiled complaint seeking damages exceeding $50,000.

According to Visit South Walton, public access is permitted up to 20 feet landward from the wet/dry sand line—an area referred to as the “Transitory Zone,” where activities like walking, swimming, and even sunbathing (during certain hours) are allowed.

Addressing the Language Used

While Littrell’s legal dispute centers on property and personal safety, the language heard in the video has sparked a separate conversation—particularly within LGBTQ communities.

His attorney stated that “sexual orientation played no role in this incident, and any suggestion otherwise is knowingly false.” Still, the phrasing used in the moment—specifically invoking “gay” alongside an insult—has resonated beyond the immediate conflict.

For many LGBTQ listeners, the concern isn’t only about intent, but impact. Language like this, even said in frustration, echoes phrases that have long been used to demean queer identities—something that continues to carry weight, regardless of context.

What Happens Next

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the beach altercation. Littrell, however, continues to pursue legal action in related disputes over property access and alleged trespassing.

In a March 24 interview with Fox News, Littrell stated, “It will eventually come out… all the pictures and the documents that we have… and the threats, the physical threats, to my family.”

As the situation unfolds, the incident sits at the intersection of multiple conversations—property rights, public access, and the broader responsibility public figures carry when it comes to language.

For LGBTQ audiences in particular, it’s a reminder that even off-the-cuff remarks, made in moments of frustration, don’t exist in a vacuum—they’re heard, interpreted, and felt.