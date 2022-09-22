‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey to Join ‘Wicked’ Movies Cast

‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey is officially joining the cast of the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movies, and he will be playing the character of Fiyero.

Director Jon M. Chu himself confirmed the good news via a tweet that read:

“He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked”

The musical fantasy film is a two-part feature adaptation, which is starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. ‘Wicked’ is the prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and it tells the story of how Elphaba ended up being the Wicked Witch of the West.

As to why the upcoming movie will have two parts, filmmaker Chu expressed,

“We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of ‘Wicked’ as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”

The ‘Wicked’ films under Universal Pictures are set to to be released on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

Aside for playing the role of Fiyero in the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movies, Bailey is also starring alongside Matt Bomer in Showtime’s limited series entitled ‘Fellow Travelers,’ wherein the two actors will play as each other’s love interest.

Source: Variety.com