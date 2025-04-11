Brooks Marks Breaks Ground as Bravo’s First Openly Gay Son

In a move that’s equal parts groundbreaking and fabulous, Bravo is sliding into Pride Month heels-first with a shiny new spin-off, Next Gen NYC, premiering June 3, 2025. And honey, the gays already have their fan favorite: fashion entrepreneur, walking meme, and king of the track suit, Brooks Marks.

If you’ve ever found yourself screaming at your TV during Real Housewives of Salt Lake City while Brooks delivered deadpan zingers in a perfectly draped hoodie, congratulations—you now get to witness his full glow-up in the Big Apple. Yes, Bravo’s first openly gay son has officially been promoted from “the scene-stealing kid in the kitchen” to full-fledged reality royalty.

Next Gen NYC is basically the Gossip Girl reboot we deserved—only with real people, real drama, and no chance of cancellation due to poor writing. Brooks will be joined by fellow Housewives progeny Gia Giudice (daughter of Teresa), Riley Burruss (daughter of Kandi), and Ariana Biermann (daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann). It’s giving nepo baby, sure—but it’s also giving a new generation of young adults trying to carve their own path while dodging both paparazzi and family legacy hangovers.

But make no mistake—Brooks is already serving main character energy. His casting doesn’t just feel right. It feels like a moment. And not just for Bravo fans, but for every queer viewer who’s ever wanted to see someone like them not just present, but centered.

No need to cue the sentimental piano music just yet, but this is history in the making. For all its shade-throwing fabulousness, Bravo has been a bit slow on the draw when it comes to queer representation beyond the drag brunches and glam squads. That makes Brooks’ presence all the more impactful.

Yes, this is reality TV. But visibility like this? That’s very real. And for Gen Z queer kids watching at home, there’s power in seeing someone living out loud without being reduced to a token or a sidekick.

Okay, so this might be the only part that made us raise an eyebrow and clutch our emotional support martinis. While he may serve confidence and quippy charm on the surface, Brooks would honestly rather skip the screaming matches and sidestep the drama altogether. Wait, Brooks? Dislikes drama? Is this a Bravo show or a BBC wildlife documentary?

Still, it’s kind of refreshing. Brooks may not be the one flipping tables (leave that to Gia), but watching him navigate the chaos of cameras, clout, and clothing lines while still trying to maintain his chill? We’re very here for it.

Brooks is no stranger to entrepreneurial hustle. Having already carved out a name for himself in the fashion scene with his clean-cut, of-the-moment aesthetic, Brooks is now setting his sights on leveling up his brand, Brooks Marks, as the cameras roll in Next Gen NYC.

And let’s not forget—this is a kid who’s been in the Bravo trenches since his teenage years. Seeing him now, stepping into the spotlight on his own terms, feels like watching someone turn a TikTok into a TED Talk. Except the topic is “How to Build a Brand and Throw Shade Without Lifting a Finger.”

So grab your martinis, your group chats, and your emotional support hoodies. Because come June 3rd, Brooks is clocking in—and the tea’s about to steep itself.

We’re ready, Brooks. The camera loves you, darling. And so do we.