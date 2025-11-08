Bruno Tonioli’s Secret 80s Life in Red Leggings + Leotards

Before Bruno Tonioli was giving out 9s, the man’s 10’s are rare, on Dancing with the Stars and flailing his arms in pure Italian flair, he was serving something else entirely—leotards, red leggings, and major 80s energy. Long before America fell in love with his animated judging style, Bruno was quite literally dancing for Elton John in the music video for “I’m Still Standing.”

Yes, you read that right. Bruno Tonioli—the man who would later shout “FABULOUS!” from behind a judge’s desk—was one of the star dancers in Elton’s 1983 hit. Dressed in a tight black leotard with a high cut (because, of course), Bruno strutted, twirled, and shimmied alongside Elton himself. It was peak 80s fabulousness: camp, charisma, and choreography all rolled into one glittering music video.

RELATED: Here Are the Deets on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judge Bruno Tonioli’s Longtime Beau

And let’s be honest—the red leggings deserve their own comeback tour.

Tonioli’s appearance in “I’m Still Standing” wasn’t some random gig either. Before he became the world’s most excitable dance judge, Bruno was already carving out a name for himself in the industry. In 1980, he even tried his hand at Eurovision glory as part of the group Duke and the Aces, competing to represent the UK (they didn’t win, but the style points were surely off the charts).

Throughout the 80s, he worked behind the scenes as a choreographer for some of the biggest names in pop—Tina Turner, Sting, Freddie Mercury, Boy George, Bananarama, and Duran Duran. If there was a synth, a fog machine, or a key change involved, chances are Bruno had something to do with it.

Fast forward to today, and Bruno’s still standing (pun very much intended). As one of the defining faces of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars, he’s brought his signature energy and flamboyance to living rooms around the world. Watching him leap out of his seat to describe a samba as “a sensual explosion of rhythm and heat” is practically a global pastime at this point.

And yet, when you revisit that Elton John video, you realize—nothing’s changed. The man who once danced through Cannes in red leggings is still out there, radiating joy, drama, and a love of performance that hasn’t dimmed one bit.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd dancing to I’m Still Standing by Elton John. Elton’s I’m Still Standing music video, featuring #DWTS’ Bruno Tonioli, was set in the French Riviera. #MusicVideoNight pic.twitter.com/vmsDTDeybR — Paul Bacon (@PaulBacon30) November 8, 2023

So the next time Bruno Tonioli starts wiggling in his chair mid-critique, just remember: he’s been doing this since the 80s, darling. And he’s still standing, better than ever.