Let’s be honest: if vampires looked like Michael B. Jordan, we’d be offering up our necks faster than you can say “bite me.”

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan is absolutely devouring the screen—pun very much intended—in Sinners, the new southern gothic vampire thriller that has not only stolen hearts but also dominated the box office. Starring opposite Hailee Steinfeld, the film has grossed over $358 million globally and held the number one spot for two weeks straight. But now, a behind-the-scenes look at the movie is giving fans something else to scream about—and it has very little to do with plot.

We’re talking about the blood-soaked, bare-chested, biceps-bulging glory that is Michael B. Jordan as twin vampires Smoke and Stack. One man, two roles, and a whole lot of delicious drama. And just when we thought this man couldn’t get any hotter, someone decided to douse him in fake blood and shoot in warm southern lighting. The result? A cinematic thirst trap that has the internet fanning itself into oblivion.

In the film, Jordan shows off more than just his body—though yes, we absolutely noticed the abs, the chest, the arms, the everything. Sinners showcases his range as an actor, with fans praising his ability to make the two brothers feel like completely different people. Smoke is the brooding, bloodthirsty older twin, while Stack brings a softer, still-dangerous allure. Whether he’s throwing a vampire into a burning barn or quietly seducing a prey-turned-love-interest under the moonlight, Jordan plays it with intensity, depth, and just the right amount of “I might bite you” smolder.

Critics and fans alike are calling the film a “fresh” take on vampire lore, comparing its mood and cinematography to old-school southern horror with a modern, sexy twist. And we couldn’t agree more—especially when we get bonus shots of Michael B. Jordan absolutely serving in every behind-the-scenes image released. Bloody but beautiful. Terrifying but tender. That’s not just movie magic—it’s Michael magic.

michael b jordan behind the scenes of SINNERS (2025) pic.twitter.com/KeTA2JkMBn — 🔪 audra/quinn❓ (@carouselshotgun) June 4, 2025

Let this be a lesson to casting directors everywhere: if you want to sell tickets, give Michael B. Jordan fangs, a twin role, and maybe an excuse to go shirtless while fake blood drips slowly down his abs.

You’re welcome, cinema.