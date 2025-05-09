Get ready for an electrifying blend of rebellion, romance, and raw drama, because Sebastian Stan (Thunderbolts, The Apprentice) and Leo Woodall (One Day, The White Lotus) are teaming up for a film that promises to be as bold as it is unforgettable.

The dynamic duo will headline Justin Kurzel’s upcoming feature Burning Rainbow Farm, a gripping adaptation of Dean Kuipers’ acclaimed book of the same name.

Penned by playwright and screenwriter Tommy Murphy, Burning Rainbow Farm is rooted in an astonishing true story. As first reported by Deadline, Sebastian Stan steps into the role of Tom Crosslin, while Leo Woodall plays Rollie Rohm — a real-life couple who built a vibrant, pot-friendly utopia called Rainbow Farm in rural Michigan. Their dream was simple: a peaceful sanctuary built on love, freedom, and community. But when local authorities get involved and their young son is taken away, what starts as a fight for their family and way of life spirals into one of the largest, most intense sieges in American history.

The project’s got a seriously stacked team behind it — folks who know how to bring deep, powerful stories to life. Nicole O’Donohue, Justin Kurzel, and Alexandra Taussig are producing for Thirdborn, with Adam Shulman from Anonymous Content, Alix Madigan from Mad Dog Films, and Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel from Votiv all on board too. Rocket Science is handling international sales, and if Deadline’s exclusive scoop is anything to go by, this is one film movie lovers are definitely going to want to keep an eye on.

It’s a pretty exciting duo, to be honest. Stan is coming off all the Marvel chaos in Thunderbolts and that wild turn as young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, so he’s diving into some fresh, emotional ground here. Woodall, fresh from wrapping Prime Target and stealing hearts as Dexter Mayhew in Netflix’s One Day, is jumping into something a little grittier and a lot bolder. Together, their on-screen spark is set to light up Rainbow Farm — maybe figuratively, maybe literally.

Burning Rainbow Farm is shaping up to be a cinematic powerhouse–part love story, part political thriller, and fully charged with heart and heat. Consider us very ready.

