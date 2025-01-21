Leo Woodall is Our ‘Prime Target’ For This Week

English actor Leo Woodall is best known for playing Jack, Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) so-called “nephew,” who gets very up close and personal—only to be caught in the act by Jennifer Coolidge’s hilariously horrified Tanya.

Born on September 14, 1996, in Hammersmith, West London, Leo Woodall is the kind of actor who makes you go, “Wait, who’s that?” before Googling him mid-episode. At just 28, he’s already carving out an impressive career that screams leading man energy.

After snagging a Bachelor of Arts in Acting from the prestigious Arts Educational School in 2019, Woodall hit the ground running. His TV debut was a guest role in Holby City—because every British actor worth their salt has to pass through its halls at least once, right? But he didn’t stay there long. His big-screen debut came shortly after in Cherry (2021), sharing screen time with Tom Holland. Casual.

Then came Vampire Academy on Peacock in 2022, where he played Adrian Ivashkov. Think brooding, charming, and very much the vampire you’d let bite you. He has also starred in the Netflix adaptation of David Nicholl’s One Day alongside Ambika Mod.

But the real game-changer? Joining the cast of The White Lotus, HBO’s smash-hit anthology series. Who could forget that infamous steamy sex scene where his character Jack gets a little too friendly with Tom Hollander’s Quentin, only to be caught red-handed by a visibly horrified Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Tanya? Talk about making an entrance into the pop culture zeitgeist! Woodall even candidly shared that his family members begrudgingly watched it along with him–talk about a family affair to never remember!

With a growing fanbase and a knack for stealing scenes, it was only a matter of time before Leo Woodall got his own starring role—and Apple TV+ is delivering just that with its latest offering, Prime Target. Woodall takes center stage as Edward Brook, a brilliant math postgraduate on the verge of a groundbreaking discovery. But of course, trouble follows—his life takes a deadly turn when a shadowy enemy targets him. Forced to fight for his life and answers, Edward teams up with a government agent to uncover a high-stakes conspiracy.

What makes Edward even more compelling? He’s queer and in a relationship with Adam, played by Fra Fee (Lost Boys & Fairies), adding another layer of depth to this high-stakes thriller.

He tells Queerly, “For me, I’d never taken on a role like Ed. I’d previously played guys who were very outgoing and sociable and get into mischief and enjoy a bit of mischief and [were] very good with people, and Ed is none of those things.”

Prime Target also stars Quintessa Swindell and Sidse Babett Knudsen, promising a star-studded and adrenaline-packed ride. Mark your calendars—Prime Target premieres January 22 on Apple TV+.

Extracurricular activity with Leo Woodall.#PrimeTarget — Premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/7Q0ftJ5Emo — Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 19, 2025

From vampires to jet-setting anthologies and now leading a series, Leo Woodall is proving he’s the one to watch. And as if that wasn’t enough, it’s also been confirmed that he’ll be playing Roxster McDuff in 2025’s Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Looks like Leo’s about to make us swoon in all kinds of ways!