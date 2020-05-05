Cameron Diaz Is Feeling The ‘Drag Race’ Fantasy & We Are Here For It — Watch

Could we be seeing Cameron Diaz as a guest judge on an upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

The beloved actress, who rose to international superstardom in the 90’s with movies like The Mask and My Best Friend’s Wedding, confessed to being a major fan of the Emmy-winning series during an appearance at RuPaul’s Digital DragCon on Sunday, May 3.

“Hey everybody, hi! It’s Cameron. I was so looking forward to my first DragCon ever,” she said during day two of the virtual event (SEE VIDEO HERE) while looking smashing in a low-cut black top. The annual gathering, which made its debut in Los Angeles in 2015, was canceled earlier this year over the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

“But I’m so happy we can all connect here virtually to celebrate you, my queens,” she continued. “I am such a huge fan and what you do brings so much happiness and joy to so many people.”

The 4-time Golden Globe nominated stunner also revealed that Drag Race is her “true joy” and RuPaul is her “spirit animal” during an interview with Westman Atelier last month.

She’s not the first celebrity to gush over both the show and the legendary drag queen as many have done the same over the past decade. Leslie Jones, for instance, is a prime example of a what an RPDR superfan really is as evidenced in the below clip from Access Hollywood.

Her dream came true during a memorable guest judging appearance on season 12 which left Ru and everyone else in complete stitches. Fans even campaigned to have her be a permanent judge on the show.