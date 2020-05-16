Cast Members of ‘Sordid Lives’ Film and Television Series to Reunite For Live Stream Event

Get ready for another taste of Sordid Lives. Creator of the play turned film about a colorful family from a small Texas Town which spawned a prequel series and a sequel film, Del Shores announced on the morning of Saturday, May 16, a live stream benefit play reading of his play, Sordid Lives with a mixture of the original casts from the film and the television series. Olivia Newton-John will appear as a special guest with a message.

100% of the proceeds from the live stream reading will be split among 23 live theatre companies. For more information go to www.delshoresfoundation.com.

“I can trace every dime, every bit of success back to the theatre,” Shores said. “When I heard how many theatres were struggling that have supported my work, I had to do something. I reached out to my Sordid family and they all came together. I’m excited that we are ‘off and runnin’’ having raised already 2K in less than a day.”

The Sordid Lives #SordidLiveStream will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, May 31 at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET.

Source: Del Shores Official Facebook Page