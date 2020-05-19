CBS to Air Singalong Version of Classic Movie Musical in June

CBS is taking it back to the old school, Rydell High School to be exact. The Eye Network is airing the 1978 classic musical film, Grease in singalong format on Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 PM ET. The film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is taking over the timeslot that was supposed to be for the 2020 Tony Awards, which was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The move by CBS to air the Grease Singalong has drawn outrage from the Broadway community which saw all productions on the Great White Way shut down on March 12 as a preventive measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and is not scheduled to reopen prospectively after Labor Day. Broadway actors, creators, and enthusiasts took to Twitter to voice their disapproval at the network’s scheduling.

Really, @cbs? You're going to air a Grease sing-a-long in place of the @TheTonyAwards? Whose grandmother's idea was this? (no offense, Nana) Leave the sing-a-longs to Disney and give live theatre back the ONE NIGHT of respect it gets per year. — Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) May 16, 2020

You could do a benefit, special live in-home performances, even just a best-of special of past Tony performances. I would rather listen to my tone deaf uncle sing the entire Maltby and Shire catalog acapella than watch a f*#@ing Grease sing-a-long. 😘 — Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) May 16, 2020

I truly thought this was an Onion article. https://t.co/IA4kfihtoq — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 15, 2020

@TheTonyAwards the ONE day of the year where theatre gets recognition in regular media and you replace it with a sing a long? Are you kidding me? Was there no talk about fundraisers? Benefit concerts? What makes you think I want a sing along to Grease? You should be ashamed. — Robby Steltz (@robbysteltz) May 18, 2020

IMHO – The fact that CBS execs decided to play a Grease sing-a-long in place of @TheTonyAwards just shows how little they know about the theatre community as a whole. 🙄 I've been saying it for years but it. is. time. to. give. the. Tony. telecast. to. @PBS! 💃🏻👏🏻🕺🏼 #TonyAwards — Kelly Str&emo (@musikell) May 18, 2020

Hey, @cbs? WHAT A STUPID IDEA TO DO A GREASE SING-A-LONG that celebrates: teen pregnancy, female conformity, misogyny, bullying, hazing, disrespect for athletics, harassment, delinquency, high school drop outs, teen violence, and social cliques. @TheTonyAwards deserves better. — Bonnie Bee 🐝 (@LiterateGal) May 16, 2020

Hey @CBS. Instead of a generic sing-a-long of Grease, why don't you do a retrospective on the history of the TONY's w/ interviews from past winners & show the biggest and best performances from its history? It'd be a lot better than the show every community center does nowadays. — Broadway Buzz (@broadway_buzz) May 15, 2020

Even if the productions are permitted to start on September 7, one show, Disney’s latest movie turned musical, Frozen, will not return when the lights of Broadway turn back on. In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, said:

“In the summer of 2013 when Frozen began its road to Broadway two things were unimaginable: that we’d soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable.”

The other Disney musicals, which will return once Broadway is permitted to reopen, are The Lion King and Aladdin.

Source: Entertainment Weekly, Hollywood Reporter, The Independent