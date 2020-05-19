HOT

CBS to Air Singalong Version of Classic Movie Musical in June

Auditorium of the Phoenix Cinema in East Finchley, London, England (Photo Credit: Basil Jradeh via Wikipedia)

CBS is taking it back to the old school, Rydell High School to be exact.  The Eye Network is airing the 1978 classic musical film, Grease in singalong format on Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 PM ET. The film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is taking over the timeslot that was supposed to be for the 2020 Tony Awards, which was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The move by CBS to air the Grease Singalong has drawn outrage from the Broadway community which saw all productions on the Great White Way shut down on March 12 as a preventive measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and is not scheduled to reopen prospectively after Labor Day. Broadway actors, creators, and enthusiasts took to Twitter to voice their disapproval at the network’s scheduling.

Even if the productions are permitted to start on September 7, one show, Disney’s latest movie turned musical, Frozen, will not return when the lights of Broadway turn back on.  In a statement to the Hollywood ReporterThomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, said:

“In the summer of 2013 when Frozen began its road to Broadway two things were unimaginable: that we’d soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable.”

The other Disney musicals, which will return once Broadway is permitted to reopen, are The Lion King and Aladdin.

What do you think of CBS scheduling a Grease singalong on the night the Tony Awards would have aired? Let us know in the comments.

 

