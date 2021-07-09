Chace Crawford’s Boating Pics Have Us Wet

Boy, do we love good paparazzi photos of celebrities enjoying the water.

The latest star to join the list of wet pics trending online is The Boys and Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford. These pics are coming out in the same week that the new Gossip Girl series releases. And, that’s just another reason to love them.

In the photos, Chace Crawford is shown sun-bathing and swimming on/next to a boat in Capri, Italy with his on-and-off girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse. The photos from last Wednesday show the two enjoying their aquatic Italian vacation. We’re especailly enjoying the look of Crawford in his wet red swimsuit. And we weren’t the only ones. Twitter users and fans of Chace Crawford were quick to share the photos online.

But don’t just take our word for it, check out Crawford’s sunbathed look below.

We appreciate Chace Crawford anytime he’s by the water pic.twitter.com/2l6R2SBsmQ — Wear the Damn Mask Already (@kaseyisrad) July 8, 2021

Chace Crawford looking amazing! 😜🔥🍑💦💪 pic.twitter.com/tUkwH48ebm — CHEEKY CELEBS 🍑 (@cheekycelebs) July 1, 2021

🆃🅷🆁🅴🅰🅳: Chace Crawford’s hot pics from his boat trip in Italy⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kBxA7KlpYx — ⭐️𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓴 𝓗𝓮𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓷⭐️ (@Hunk_Heaven) July 8, 2021

THEY’RE BACK!!! chace crawford was seen in capri, italy, with rebecca rittenhouse a few days ago! 🥰❤️‍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SmNWFQfy1C — best of chace crawford (@badpostchace) July 9, 2021