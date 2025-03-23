Channing Tatum Shows His Shreds + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with Channing Tatum, who showed off his shreds poolside.

Gerardo was window cleaning duty.

‘Cover Model Bingo’ got spicy at the “Dirty Daddies Do Vegas” event this week in Las Vegas. (L-R Joey Berry, Robert White, Tony Brettman, and Kevin Davis).

Ignacio paused for a pic in Rio de Janeiro:

Santino Benamati has some serious air guitar game (click to play):

Kevin Carnell looking lean in the locker room:

Olympic gymnast Heath Thorpe showed some serious abs Down Under:

Noah Richter toweled off real good (click to play):

Felipe Kalil says one kiss is all it takes:

Shomari Francis went for a run:

Noah Gao played doubles with his bro:

Fitness Papi sat on a ball:

Malik Delgaty handled the wood chores:

Dani Garrido was feeling very ‘beary’ Sunday:

Thai was ready for the weekend:

Fran Tomas cuddled in bed:

João Lima was pulling iron:

Ray Leonard was a knockout in Lil Nas X’s new music video, “Hot Box.”