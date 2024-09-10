Channing Tatum in His Exotic Dancer Era Resurfaces Online!

A series of Channing Tatum’s throwback photos recently resurfaced online, and they just so happen to be from his exotic dancer era.

Yup, you read that right. According to a Facebook post via I’M 2 NYC, the steamy pics were from 1999 when the ‘Magic Mike’ actor was only 19 years old. Not to mention, he went by the name of “Chan Crawford” when he was working as an exotic dancer.

The first photo shows Tatum wearing nothing but a skimpy yellow underwear, showing off his fit physique, while hugging a girl. The two of them were smiling and looking straight at the camera.

In the next pic, Tatum is doing his ‘Magic Mike’ wonders as he is mid-grinding on another woman’s lap. This time, he is still topless, but wearing a pair of jeans.

Another photo shows him shirtless again, of course, while seemingly dancing with a girl.

Tatum gets wilder in the next pic though, as he has his tongue out while grinding on another woman. He has his booty sticking out while wearing the yellow undies from the first photo.

Another snap is of him shirtless and showing off his toned abs while seemingly standing on stage.

Last, but most certainly not the least, is a photo of a topless Tatum with his pants unzipped and his white undies peeking through.

Meanwhile, here’s what the comments section has to say about these sexy pics:

“Everyone starts somewhere,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Channing got some nice vanilla cakes,” another user commented.

“Nothing’s wrong with that he was making that money,” a user expressed.

“He would have made a lot more money at a gay club. But being straight, he had a lot more fun at a straight club,” a user also pointed out.